Mimi’s House, one of just two homes supporting unaccompanied homeless youth in Casper, has permanently closed due to a lack of funding, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

Any student not in the custody of a parent or guardian is considered unaccompanied. Many of them come from families struggling with substance abuse, mental illness or domestic violence.

Mimi’s House has been closed since October — a move the organization hoped would only be temporary, said Board Secretary Chynna Dobson.

The nonprofit shuttered for restructuring after its former director, David Rollins, left.

“He departed kind of suddenly due to some just some personal things that he needed to go back home where he was from and take care,” Dobson said.

While on hiatus the group “did some strategic planning, sought some other funding,” Dobson said. But the money just wasn’t there.

Mimi’s House served youth ages 16-19, and according to its website, had space for up to eight kids. When it first opened its doors in 2019, it was the only home for unaccompanied youth in the area.

Over the course of its three years, Mimi’s House received strong support from United Way, the McMurry Foundation, Collective Health Trust and private donors, Dobson said.

The nonprofit's remaining funding will be handed off to United Way, which will allocate the money to other organizations that support kids in need.

There’s one other house in Casper for homeless youth — the Unaccompanied Students Initiative house. That house can accommodate nine kids.

The Unaccompanied Students Initiative is in the process of building another house in Mills.

The hope is to have that house, which will have room for up to 14 kids, finished by early summer, Unaccompanied Students Initiative Program Coordinator Kory Squires said.

The nonprofit also purchased a second lot in Mills, where it plans to build a similar house further down the road.

The need is certainly there, Squires said.

“We have so many homeless youth,” she said. “More than any of us know.”

According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, there were approximately 1,700 homeless youth across the state of Wyoming for the 2021-2022 school year. Of those, 394 were unaccompanied.

For the 2020-2021 school year, there were 1,618 homeless youth across the state, of which 334 were unaccompanied, the data show.

As of Wednesday, the Natrona County School District had 72 homeless high school students, 33 of which were unaccompanied, according to NCSD homeless liaison Greta Hinderliter.

Editor's note: this story has been updated to included recent data from the Natrona County School District.