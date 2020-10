Authorities have located a missing Natrona County man.

Gordon Jenkins, 80, was reported missing to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday by his landlord, said Sgt. Taylor Courtney.

Shortly after the sheriff's office publicized the missing persons report, Jenkins was located safe with a family member in Montana.

Prior to that, Jenkins was last see about two weeks ago.

