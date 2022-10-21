Mobile reproductive health clinic set to open in Casper

A mobile clinic offering reproductive health and gender-affirming care is set to open in Casper.

Wellspring Health Access, the organization behind Casper's abortion center, which has yet to open, will operate the mobile clinic. Holly Thompson, a member of the organization's community advisory committee, said they hope to have the mobile clinic up and running by the end of December.

The organization had intended to open a regular abortion clinic in Casper over the summer. But, following an arson at the building in May and subsequent delays in renovation, the clinic's opening date has been delayed by many months.

Thompson said the Wellspring Health Access team aims to open the regular abortion clinic around the end of winter next year.

Following the arson, Thompson said the organization's team started "immediately" talking about possibly opening a mobile clinic.

The mobile clinic will offer all of the services that are listed on the Wellspring Health Access website, Thompson said.

That includes abortion and family planning services as well as gender- affirming and gynecological care.

The organization has already purchased the medical van that will house the mobile clinic. Thompson said the vehicle is somewhere in "Rocky Mountain West" right now. (She couldn't be more specific about the vehicle's location out of concern that it might be targeted.)

Wellspring Health Access is currently hiring physicians and staff to operate the mobile clinic, Thompson said. The vehicle still needs to be outfitted with equipment.

It's not clear yet where or during what times the mobile clinic will offer services, or how information about the mobile clinic will be advertised.

Thompson said that Wellspring Health Access does have a plan around some of the logistics, but that it will refrain from advertising those plans at this point.

The mobile clinic could become a permanent fixture in addition to the regular abortion clinic, according to Thompson.

"We're looking forward to having a healthy relationship with medical communities, wherever (the mobile clinic) is," she said.

Wellspring Health Access, along with other Wyoming health care providers and women, is currently involved in a lawsuit contesting Wyoming's abortion trigger ban.