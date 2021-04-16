 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mock trial set for Monday at federal courthouse in Casper
0 comments

Mock trial set for Monday at federal courthouse in Casper

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mock Trial

St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School student Avery Perrey, then in fifth grade, cross-examines a witness during a mock trial in May 2018 in the federal courthouse in Casper. Another mock trial will be held Monday.

 Elysia Conner file, Star-Tribune

Fifth graders from St. Anthony Tri-Parish School will argue about texting during mock trial competitions with prestigious university scholarships at stake in this year's mock trial on Monday at the federal courthouse, 111 S. Wolcott St.

The public is welcome as opening arguments begin at 8:30 a.m. All adults must present a photo ID for entry into the courthouse. The trial is expected to conclude at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Under the guidance of Mary Kubichek, J.D., former director of the Casper College paralegal program, students will argue the mock trial case of Perdante vs. Dalton Academy. Trial prep has been underway for months, with students divided into plaintiff and defendant teams.

The plaintiff’s team will represent Phoenix Perdante, a member of an up-and-coming high-school mock-trial team, who alleges that a rival school, Dalton Academy, published defamatory statements about him cheating via text in their online newspaper. As a result, Perdante lost a scholarship with a prestigious university.

The defendant’s team will represent Dalton Academy and will argue that Perdante appeared to be texting his/her coach during the final round of the competition. According to the published online article, Perdante’s closing argument was unusually effective and review of the score sheets shows that the closing argument made the difference.

Students will showcase their opening and closing statements, how they have learned to conduct cross examinations and most importantly, their ability to work as a team.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News