Mock trial set for Monday at federal courthouse in Casper

Fifth graders from St. Anthony Tri-Parish School will argue about texting during mock trial competitions with prestigious university scholarships at stake in this year's mock trial on Monday at the federal courthouse, 111 S. Wolcott St.

The public is welcome as opening arguments begin at 8:30 a.m. All adults must present a photo ID for entry into the courthouse. The trial is expected to conclude at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Under the guidance of Mary Kubichek, J.D., former director of the Casper College paralegal program, students will argue the mock trial case of Perdante vs. Dalton Academy. Trial prep has been underway for months, with students divided into plaintiff and defendant teams.

The plaintiff’s team will represent Phoenix Perdante, a member of an up-and-coming high-school mock-trial team, who alleges that a rival school, Dalton Academy, published defamatory statements about him cheating via text in their online newspaper. As a result, Perdante lost a scholarship with a prestigious university.