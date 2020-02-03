Monday's storm: Here's what's closed in central Wyoming
breaking top story

Monday's storm: Here's what's closed in central Wyoming

  • Updated
Snow Storm

A man trudges through the snow along Center Street on Monday morning, Feb. 19, 2018 in downtown Casper.

 Alan Rogers Star-Tribune

Heavy snow and strong winds have made travel hazardous across central Wyoming. Here's a rundown of what's closed:

  • All Natrona County schools;
  • Casper College;
  • The city of Casper offices;
  • Casper Police Department*;
  • Natrona County Sheriff's office*;
  • Town of Mills*;
  • Casper VA Clinic;
  • Natrona County offices;
  • Natrona County Library;
  • Casper Area Chamber of Commerce;
  • WYDOT Casper offices;
  • Star-Tribune offices;
  • YMCA of Natrona County;
  • Douglas and Glenrock senior centers;
  • Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribal offices;
  • Fort Washakie Clinic;
  • Wyoming Food for Thought;
  • Fremont County School District No. 25;
  • Lander schools;
  • Converse County School District No. 2;
  • Fort Washakie High School;
  • Central Wyoming College;
  • Buffalo and Kaycee schools.

* emergency services are still in operation

These schools have delayed starts Monday:

  • Sheridan County School District 1
  • Buffalo location of Sheridan College

Did we miss you? If you want to report a closure, email us at editors@trib.com.

