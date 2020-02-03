Monday's storm: Here's what's closed in central Wyoming

Heavy snow and strong winds have made travel hazardous across central Wyoming. Here's a rundown of what's closed:
- All Natrona County schools;
- Casper College;
- The city of Casper offices;
- Casper Police Department*;
- Natrona County Sheriff's office*;
- Town of Mills*;
- Casper VA Clinic;
- Natrona County offices;
- Natrona County Library;
- Casper Area Chamber of Commerce;
- WYDOT Casper offices;
- Star-Tribune offices;
- YMCA of Natrona County;
- Douglas and Glenrock senior centers;
- Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribal offices;
- Fort Washakie Clinic;
- Wyoming Food for Thought;
- Fremont County School District No. 25;
- Lander schools;
- Converse County School District No. 2;
- Fort Washakie High School;
- Central Wyoming College;
- Buffalo and Kaycee schools.
* emergency services are still in operation
These schools have delayed starts Monday:
- Sheridan County School District 1
- Buffalo location of Sheridan College
Did we miss you? If you want to report a closure, email us at editors@trib.com.