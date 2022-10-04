Moose spotted in Evansville has likely been in Natrona County since July

The bull moose seen hovering around the Evansville area this weekend has likely been wandering around Natrona County since about July, wildlife officials say.
Wyoming Game and Fish staff on Saturday attempted to immobilize and transport the moose, but were unsuccessful, according to Janet Milek, public information officer for the agency’s Casper region.
He’s about 3 years old and healthy, Milek said.
The department has received reports of a bull matching his description around Lusby public fishing area, Muddy Mountain and other locations between Alcova and Casper.
Sometimes the agency would get footage of the moose from people’s doorbell cameras.
Still, Game and Fish can’t be 100% sure it’s the same one, Milek said.
The moose wandered into Evansville on Saturday.
The Evansville Police Department p
osted a photo of the visitor to its Facebook page that morning. By Monday morning, the post had been shared over a thousand times, and garnered about 150 comments.
It’s mating season, which can make bull moose more aggressive than usual, Milek said.
So Game and Fish biologists decided to tranquilize him and transport him somewhere where he could be with other moose.
Wildlife officers relocate a bull moose out of a parking garage in Colorado.
Initially, they were successful. The moose went down, and staff moved him onto a trailer. Then they gave him a reversal drug to wake him up — which is standard protocol and makes transportation safer for the animal, Milek said.
But before the team hit the road, the reawakened moose managed to climb out of a “sun roof” on top of the trailer, she said.
Game and Fish staff tried to try to immobilize him again, but since the reversal drugs were still in his system, it didn’t work.
As of Monday afternoon, the moose was still at large.
“Apparently, he’s a pretty evasive little moose,” she said.
The encounter drew quite a few spectators. One little girl suggested to Game and Fish that the moose be named Wonka, Milek said.
Anyone who sees Wonka should contact Game and Fish, Milek said. (And don’t be alarmed if you see immobilization darts in his shoulder, she added — he’s OK.)
Game and Fish isn’t sure where he came from.
It’s very unusual to see moose in Natrona County, Milek said.
According to a 2016 moose population map published by the agency, moose tend to stay in the mountainous parts of western Wyoming, as well as the Big Horns, Medicine Bow and Laramie ranges.
When they wander into Natrona County, they usually stay in the southwest corner, according to the map.
In recent years, there's reports of moose in the area, Milek said. Game and Fish isn't sure why.
