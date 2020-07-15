Morad Park parking lot to close Thursday for maintenance
Beau Arionus fly fishes Nov. 7, 2017, in the Platte River near Morad Park. The park's parking lot will be closed until 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

 File, Star-Tribune

The parking lot of Morad Park in Casper will be closed from midnight to 5:30 p.m. Thursday for maintenance, the city's Parks and Recreation Department announced.

The Platte River Trail through the park will remain open to the public, but dog walkers accessing Morad Park must leash their pets on the trail outside of the park.

Signs indicate when leashes can be removed, though the city is recommending dog owners use leashes near the parking lot Thursday because of the heavy equipment the city's streets division will use for repairs.

The department can be reached at 307-235-8283.

