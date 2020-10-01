More than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases active in Wyoming for first time

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 135 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 124 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are now more than 1,000 active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state for the first time. The state set a new high mark for hospitalized coronavirus patients Thursday with 27. (The previous high was 24, last set Wednesday.)
Wyoming set new highs Thursday for its 10-day averages in both confirmed cases (98.1 new cases per day) and total cases (113.9 new cases per day), and the state continues to set new records for confirmed active cases (1,008) and total active cases (1,177).
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (11), Big Horn (four), Campbell (17), Carbon (two), Converse (eight), Fremont (eight), Goshen, Johnson (two), Laramie (seven), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (21), Park (seven), Platte (three), Sheridan (seven), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (three) and Teton (14) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Uinta County's total.
Sixty-two new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 49 confirmed and 13 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 1,008 (1,177 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 27 (up three from Wednesday)
Deaths: 53 (three this week, three this month)
Total cases: 6,083 (5,170 confirmed, 913 probable)
Total recoveries: 4,853 (4,109 confirmed, 744 probable)
Total tests: 163,788 (64,127 from state lab, 99,661 from other labs)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 98.1 per day. That number is up 5.9 from a day ago, up 21.6 from a week ago and up 70.8 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 113.9 per day. That number is up 6.2 from a day ago, up 22.6 from a week ago and up 81.6 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 1,008. That number is up 72 from a day ago, up 267 from a week ago and up 525 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 1,177. That number is up 70 from a day ago, up 286 from a week ago and up 558 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Albany (165), Natrona (152) and Campbell (89) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (50%), Platte (48.1%) and Weston (43.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: third fewest (sixth fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (15th most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: second fewest (tied for fewest in the last seven days)
All numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 494 (95)
- Big Horn: 57 (7)
- Campbell: 306 (35)
- Carbon: 201 (32)
- Converse: 102 (43)
- Crook: 40 (7)
- Fremont: 666 (85)
- Goshen: 94 (13)
- Hot Springs: 33 (5)
- Johnson: 29 (13)
- Laramie: 551 (174)
- Lincoln: 183 (33)
- Natrona: 526 (100)
- Niobrara: 2 (2)
- Park: 233 (19)
- Platte: 27 (11)
- Sheridan: 231 (73)
- Sublette: 90 (27)
- Sweetwater: 323 (19)
- Teton: 558 (33)
- Uinta: 287 (69)
- Washakie: 107 (9)
- Weston: 30 (9)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Fremont: 14
- Washakie: 6
- Laramie: 4
- Natrona: 4
- Sheridan: 4
- Big Horn: 2
- Carbon: 2
- Park: 2
- Goshen: 2
- Sweetwater: 2
- Uinta: 2
- Campbell: 1
- Johnson: 1
- Lincoln: 1
- Platte: 1
- Sublette: 1
- Teton: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
