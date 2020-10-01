More than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases active in Wyoming for first time

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 135 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 124 and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are now more than 1,000 active confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state for the first time. The state set a new high mark for hospitalized coronavirus patients Thursday with 27. (The previous high was 24, last set Wednesday.)

Wyoming set new highs Thursday for its 10-day averages in both confirmed cases (98.1 new cases per day) and total cases (113.9 new cases per day), and the state continues to set new records for confirmed active cases (1,008) and total active cases (1,177).

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (11), Big Horn (four), Campbell (17), Carbon (two), Converse (eight), Fremont (eight), Goshen, Johnson (two), Laramie (seven), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (21), Park (seven), Platte (three), Sheridan (seven), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (three) and Teton (14) counties. The department subtracted one confirmed case from Uinta County's total.

Sixty-two new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 49 confirmed and 13 probable.

Numbers to know