More than 50 residents at Casper long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, health department says

More than 50 residents at long-term care facilities in Casper have died from COVID-19, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed Wednesday.

Fifty deaths alone have been recorded between just two facilities in Casper: Casper Mountain Rehabilitation and Care Center and Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness.

As of Nov. 19, 25 residents at those facilities had died from the respiratory disease, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That data is the most recent provided by the state health department.

At that time, 56 residents at long-term care facilities throughout the state had died from the virus, with Casper Mountain Rehab and Shepherd of the Valley accounting for the two highest death tolls in the state.

The state health department has confirmed 45 resident deaths of coronavirus patients Natrona County, but the number will likely increase. County health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said not all of the 50 deaths between the two facilities had been certified with vital statistics.

Still, with the 45 deaths, Natrona County has the highest virus death toll of any county in Wyoming.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}