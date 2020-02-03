More than foot of snow slams Casper area, closing all highways

The storm closed Casper/Natrona County International Airport. The airport was hoping to reopen by 5 a.m Tuesday, according to a post on its website.

The severity of the storm comes down to, in part, the amount of moisture in the air, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Hattings. Hattings said moisture moving through the area, combined with cold temperatures created conditions ripe for increased snowfall. The wind can be attributed to a high-pressure gradient, which Hattings said is the "atmosphere trying to equalize itself." The higher the pressure difference, the stronger the wind, he said.

While it's too early to say for sure, Hattings said he doesn't predict this storm will break any records. The largest snowfall recorded in the region was just before Christmas in 1982 and dropped 31.3 inches on Casper. So far the storm hasn't surpassed last year's record snowfall, either. There were two record storms last year: 14.7 inches fell in Casper in February and then again in March.

As for what the rest of the week holds, Hattings said the snow should stop by Tuesday, but the cold temperatures will likely remain, thanks to the new snow. The wind may pick up again by Thursday, however, and another storm may be on the horizon Thursday night, though Hatting said it's too early to say with any certainty.

Love 6 Funny 2 Wow 6 Sad 8 Angry 3