At Casper Pride in June, there was a whiteboard covered in neon-colored sticky notes.

Visitors to the Casper LGBTQ Advisory Committee’s booth at the event wrote their hopes for Casper’s future on the notes. The wish list they comprised included protections from workplace discrimination, more welcoming schools and just feeling safe existing in Casper.

On Tuesday, the group presented some of its findings to Casper City Council for the first time since it was formed in February 2020.

The committee spent the last nine months collecting feedback to inform their recommendations, but they know there’s still a long way to go until they start seeing results.

And in light of recent homophobic incidents across Wyoming, conversations on queer acceptance and equality are top-of-mind for many in the state.

“That just gave us the extra push,” said committee co-chair Kody Allen-Sambrano. “We’re here for a reason, the city council made this committee for a reason. And it’s to stop instances like that.”

Looking ahead, the committee plans on continuing to work with local schools to improve student safety, gathering more tangible data from the community and establishing a more visible presence in Casper.

As for the two recommendations the group brought to the council on Tuesday — passing a non-discrimination ordinance in the city and joining a police-led bias incident reporting program — the ball is now in the city’s court.

Making a resolution a regulationIn 2018, the council listened to about four hours of public comment before passing a pair of anti-discrimination resolutions that affirm the rights of LGBTQ “to live free of discrimination in all of its forms” and state that the city rejects discrimination against all people.

Recently, the LGBTQ Advisory Committee scored a small win when the city agreed to display a link to those resolutions on the bottom of its website.

But a resolution isn’t binding, and doesn’t do much other than make a statement the current members of city council can agree upon.

“It really just shows that the city cares, but that they haven’t really done anything about it yet,” said Allen-Sambrano. “We wanted to get that ordinance in there where there are actual consequences for biased activities.”

The next step, Wagner said, is to take that sentiment and cement it as part of the city’s code with an ordinance. Wagner said the group would be fine with the ordinance adopting the similar language to the resolution, in the interest of simplicity, but will likely be tweaked and shaped during the approval process.

‘We really do know what’s going on’Wagner said the group also hopes to become more visible in the community, whether that’s with a Facebook page, mailing list or a P.O. box where people can send in feedback.

That was one of the takeaways from the committee’s booth at this year’s Casper Pride event in June — people need to know how to contact them and share their ideas for the city’s future.

Feedback the group gathered at Pride helped solidify their areas of focus going forward, Wagner said, but the group’s diversity also makes it easier for members to hear testimony from people in their own circles. There are queer people, allies, teachers, nonprofit leaders and parents on the committee who regularly work with Casper’s LGBTQ population and know first- or second-hand the biggest challenges the community faces.

Collecting that information was an essential first step to making the committee’s first set of recommendations to the council, Wagner said.

“I think this is probably one of the most comprehensive efforts that the city has ever undertaken in terms of getting the voice of LGBT folks here … so that we really do know what’s going on,” Casper City Council member Amber Pollock said Tuesday.

Based on the feedback the committee has received, Allen-Sambrano said the most pressing concern among Casper’s queer population is safety. That includes safety from other residents while walking down the street with a partner, safety from discrimination or firing at work and students feeling safe in bathrooms and hallways at school.

Wagner said he’d heard stories of kids refusing to use the restroom at school, going home at lunch instead. Allen-Sambrano said that he and his husband have been turned down for housing, and have experienced discrimination as a couple in public spaces.

Making Casper a ‘Safe Place’

The Casper Police Department must now decide whether to participate in the Safe Place program proposed Tuesday by the committee.

The system, first developed in Seattle and now present in nearly 300 law enforcement agencies across the U.S., Canada and Europe, is simple.

Businesses that want to participate get a rainbow sticker to display, and have to go through training by the police department’s designated Safe Place liaison. That’ll help them be ready if someone needs to call the police to report a biased incident — employees can call 911 and provide a safe, public space for the person to wait for help to arrive.

“The program seems like it’s there to decrease the amount of hate crimes, but that’s not what it’s for,” said Allen-Sambrano. “It’s there to improve the relationships between the marginalized communities of Casper — not just the LGBT community, but the disabled community, racial minorities, any sort of community that faces bias on a regular basis.

Dorian Korieo, who heads the program in Seattle, said the rainbow on the sticker is meant as a signal of acceptance for all, not just queer people.

According to data from Seattle, the program generally leads to an increase in reported hate crimes and other biased incidents — not to be confused with an increase in the incidents themselves. But investigations (or prosecution) can’t happen if these things aren’t reported.

Korieo said these incidents are often severely underreported because people from these vulnerable groups don’t trust their local law enforcement, and can’t guarantee they’ll be treated fairly by an officer without adequate training. The program aims to overcome that mistrust.

Tracking biased incidents, even if they aren’t illegal, also helps police identify a pattern of biased behavior that can be referenced as motivation if the perpetrator does eventually commit a hate crime.

Seattle has 17 protected groups that fall under the police department’s hate or biased crime reporting system, covering race, religion, age, political belief, homelessness, disability and more. Casper, regardless of statewide definitions (or lack thereof) of hate crimes or protected identities, could come up with its own list.

To be part of the program, police departments have to adopt training policy and procedures for hate or bias-motivated crimes. Those educate officers on how to address people and write reports using preferred pronouns, how to deal with gender-affirming clothing during a search and how to respond to reports and interact with victims.

If Casper enters the Safe Place program, it will be the first municipality in Wyoming to do so.

