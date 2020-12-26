Morgan Hughes' top 5 stories from 2020

Picking five stories we did this year that had an impact was incredibly difficult. We recently discussed as a newsroom all of the unprecedented news that happened this year. I can’t remember a single thing I did in January 2020 and often find myself saying “wait, that was this year?” when someone reminds me of a story we covered in the spring.
To narrow it down, I picked some stories that I enjoyed working on, or that touched me or the community at large in some way.
We did not start this year expecting a global pandemic. When 2020 began, I was eager to start a project covering the 2020 census. The once-a-decade count of every person living in the U.S. is not the sexiest event, but it is critically important. The count is used to allocate federal and state money, to plan for future projects and to determine the amount of congressional representation each state gets.
And in Wyoming, getting an accurate count is difficult. Native populations are consistently undercounted, as are renters, children and residents in rural communities.
And 2020’s census was sure to be novel, even before the new coronavirus hit. This was the first year the U.S. Census Bureau was hoping to count most U.S. residents online. That proved timely. When the pandemic emerged, the bureau had to temporarily pivot away from in-person promotions and door-to-door counting.
The actual counting was even extended. It would have concluded in July, but the pandemic pushed the count into October.
I’m including this story because it covers an important news event, but also because it published before we truly knew what this year had in store for us.
There was a sense of deep community in Casper during the first few months of the pandemic. Volunteers were helping bring food to home-bound residents with underlying health conditions. A local restaurant made free lunches for students. A Facebook group started connecting people in need with people who had a surplus of items.
And the community began to howl together.
Some reporters joked about this story when it was first pitched, but it ended up being one of my favorite things I wrote this year. When I interviewed residents about why they were howling at the moon - certainly a strange sight for those who did not understand the context - people gave me a laundry list of reasons.
It was a way to feel connected to others, but also served as a vocal salute to essential workers in service and health care jobs. One person was howling for their mom, an essential worker. Another howled to bring levity into her child’s life.
For at least a month, a growing group of Casperites howled at the moon at 8 each night.
The trend swept the Mountain West. Before it got to Casper, residents in Montana and Colorado were howling to celebrate each other and their neighbors. The howling has subsided now, but a Facebook group that initially started the local trend has maintained some activity.
Looking back on this story, and this time in the pandemic, puts into perspective, at least for me, both how far we’ve come and how different the community feels now versus when this virus first emerged.
It was not just the coronavirus that created unprecedented waves of change across the U.S. this year. A Minneapolis police officer in May killed an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck and ultimately suffocating him. A video of the killing soon surfaced on social media and ignited protests across the U.S. demanding accountability and police reform.
Casper saw multiple days of non-violent demonstrations in the wake of Floyd’s death. Among the first was a large gathering organized and attended largely by young people at David Street Station. That event included a march to the police station. But once that demonstration concluded, another, impromptu demonstration began down Second Street - arguably the busiest road in Casper.
Protesters marched from David Street Station to the east-side Walmart and then laid in the intersection on Wyoming Boulevard and Second Street before marching back downtown.
The next day, hundreds gathered for a vigil for Floyd downtown.
After the demonstrations, citizen groups began working with the police department to establish some new policies, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference began efforts to launch a chapter in Casper.
Some of those efforts are on hold because of the pandemic, but the demonstrations catalyzed a conversation that many said has been much needed not just in large cities, but in Casper, too.
The pandemic cancelled a lot of things across the state. It closed businesses and schools, cancelled concerts and public gatherings. And it shuttered a lot of rodeos.
Gov. Mark Gordon made the announcement surrounded by rodeo officials from across the state that they had all agreed to forgo the state’s six largest rodeo events, including Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo.
The Cody Stampede was among the rodeos Gordon announced would not be happening, but soon after the Stampede board balked and backtracked, saying it would still try to put on a rodeo.
There was some back and forth between the board and the state health department, but they ultimately crafted an event health officials approved of. And it made a huge difference not just to fans, but to rodeo athletes and vendors who rely on the rodeo circuit for a paycheck.
Wyoming’s COVID-19 numbers began surging in September, climbing at an exponential rate. For several months, Wyoming’s largest hospital - Wyoming Medical Center - was swamped with patients.
We’ve all been hearing horror stories and heartbreaking tales from nurses and physicians in intensive care units, but this story brought those heartbreaking moments home. Hospital staff repeatedly told me Wyoming was seeing what New York City experienced at the pandemic’s start.
Cases have begun slowing in Wyoming, and a Wyoming Medical Center doctor recently told me the pace is much more manageable now than in the midst of the surge.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes