Morgan Hughes' top 5 stories from 2020

Picking five stories we did this year that had an impact was incredibly difficult. We recently discussed as a newsroom all of the unprecedented news that happened this year. I can’t remember a single thing I did in January 2020 and often find myself saying “wait, that was this year?” when someone reminds me of a story we covered in the spring.

To narrow it down, I picked some stories that I enjoyed working on, or that touched me or the community at large in some way.

We did not start this year expecting a global pandemic. When 2020 began, I was eager to start a project covering the 2020 census. The once-a-decade count of every person living in the U.S. is not the sexiest event, but it is critically important. The count is used to allocate federal and state money, to plan for future projects and to determine the amount of congressional representation each state gets.

And in Wyoming, getting an accurate count is difficult. Native populations are consistently undercounted, as are renters, children and residents in rural communities.