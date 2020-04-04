Morgan: Support local businesses amid the pandemic

As someone directly involved in the day-to-day observance and involvement in our community, I am very pleased and happy to see the overwhelming support our local citizens have for their neighbors, fellow business owners and our city as a whole.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we initially saw the frenzy and fear that overtook many. There was panic buying and hoarding with many people really not knowing what they would need for the short- or long-term interim. Like most within our community who has not experienced anything like this before, we did not know how to prepare or exactly what we may need. Instead, we had to take a quick look at an emergency situation and figure out what we would need as individuals or households to get prepared.
In a very short time, we began to see local businesses that were forced to shrink their staff to hold on a little longer, while others began looking for additional help. As we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks, many of our favorite restaurants have been forced to reduce staff and unfortunately others have had to close the doors temporarily while we wait out this pandemic. Thankfully, some have been fortunate enough to remain open while being able to offer curbside pick up and others offering delivery — although some of those have been forced to do so with a reduced staff.
We are a community that loves to socialize at our favorite local eateries or watering holes. We appreciate and enjoy the local cuisine and the staff at each location, and while we’re wisely advised to continue our social distancing practices, we’re still fortunate to enjoy some of our favorite local foods by curbside pick-up. This still allows us to not only have a sense of normalcy; we are also helping our local businesses by doing our part to ensure they are still there for us to visit after this is all over. If I’m able to encourage others to do anything during these tough times, I’d very much like to encourage everyone to keep the small business community in mind. If you have shopping that can or must be done, think locally first. If that retailer is able to be visited online without having to leave the comfort or confines of home, please give them your first look.
While the current situation is forcing some local industries to alter or create new business formats, it has allowed us to see some amazing new creativeness in our community. We now have distilleries that have shifted their business platform from what they know and love to making hand sanitizer to help their community and neighbors. Many of the grocery and box stores have been employing those who have been temporarily laid off to help keep the shelves stocked, all in an effort to have the supplies on hand and ready for purchase that our community needs on a daily basis. These examples are just a couple of the many that show how our community adapts and survives.
With technology at our disposal, we’ve seen how communications and operations are still able to hold video conferencing through communication hosts like Zoom. All of this technology has enabled many businesses to have employees work remotely while still getting the day-to-day tasks accomplished. What does all of this mean or show us? We as a community can and do adapt to our ever-changing situations. We can not only adhere to the health advisories to stay safe, we can also develop new business practices that will help get through this. And when we are on the other side of today’s challenge, we will have created new ideas and business practices that will help propel us into tomorrow’s world.
One of the things that we may forget to consider while we focus on how to get through today or how we’ll handle things tomorrow, is that this current situation we find ourselves in allows us all to spend more time with those who are the closest to us. We have been given an opportunity to spend extra time with our loved ones, so now is a perfect time to dust off and play those board games that are tucked away in the closet, watch that movie that you’ve been talking about or to just have some family time together without leaving the house.
For now, I wish everyone well. I hope that our sense of normalcy will return soon, and when it does that our city, our local economy and our lifestyles will all return with new growth and a refreshed sense of community.
Erin Morgan is the executive director of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce.
