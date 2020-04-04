Morgan: Support local businesses amid the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As someone directly involved in the day-to-day observance and involvement in our community, I am very pleased and happy to see the overwhelming support our local citizens have for their neighbors, fellow business owners and our city as a whole.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, we initially saw the frenzy and fear that overtook many. There was panic buying and hoarding with many people really not knowing what they would need for the short- or long-term interim. Like most within our community who has not experienced anything like this before, we did not know how to prepare or exactly what we may need. Instead, we had to take a quick look at an emergency situation and figure out what we would need as individuals or households to get prepared.

In a very short time, we began to see local businesses that were forced to shrink their staff to hold on a little longer, while others began looking for additional help. As we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks, many of our favorite restaurants have been forced to reduce staff and unfortunately others have had to close the doors temporarily while we wait out this pandemic. Thankfully, some have been fortunate enough to remain open while being able to offer curbside pick up and others offering delivery — although some of those have been forced to do so with a reduced staff.