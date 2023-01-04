Mormon leaders hopeful Casper temple will be finished in 2023

On a 9 ½-acre property at the corner of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive in Casper, construction continues on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Casper temple.

The temple – which was announced in April 2021 and broke ground six months later – is the second in Wyoming. The other temple, located in Afton, opened in 2016.

A rendering on the LDS’s website shows a white stone building with several windows, its steeple rising up against a cornflower blue sky.

The total floor area, according to the website, will be about 10,000 square feet.

The goal is to be able to open this year. Whether or not that will happen, Beth Worthen, communications director for the Casper Stake of the church, said, is dependent upon some things out of the church’s control – supply chain issues and labor, namely.

Temples, as the name suggests, are sacred places. In the LDS faith, they’re only open to members who are in good standing and have a “temple recommend.” (Adult members must be interviewed twice by church leaders before receiving a recommend, which is valid for two years.)

They’re also home to marriages and sealing ceremonies, which bind together a man, woman and their children for eternity, LDS followers maintain. A temple is the only place that baptisms, marriages and proxy baptisms (baptizing people after they died if they could not be baptized during their time on Earth), can be held.

Since about one of every nine Wyomingites adhere to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the installation of this temple – with its central location in the state – is huge.

Worthen remembers the moment she found out about the temple: Easter morning in 2021 while making rolls. Her family was watching General Conference (the biannual churchwide gathering where members listen to the church’s top leaders), when she heard the prophet say, “Casper, Wyoming.”

“Like, we all screamed,” she said. “The whole house screamed. And then we’re all texting our family and friends crying, and it was a big deal.”

Many commonly regard Utah as the home of the church. While it’s true that many of its followers still reside there, and the roots of the faith are spread deep in Utah soil, the church does consider Wyoming to be important to its history: The Cowboy State was the last territory that pioneers crossed in their effort to pursue religious freedom.

Martin’s Cove, about an hour south of Casper, holds pioneer treks during the warmer months, Worthen said. Thousands of people come to experience them; with the addition of the temple, Casper will become even more of a draw.

“The addition of the temple has been something that a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’ you know?” she said. “Oh, we’re like Fort Collins. We’re like Boise, we’re like Helena. It’s been greeted with a lot of positivity, which has been lovely.”

There’s that, but moreover, there’s the revelation that church leaders receive as they plan temples.

“There isn’t like a calculus that says this is where the church is going to choose the location,” she said. “It really is church leadership, and we believe (in) receiving revelation from Jesus Christ.

“I will say that the church has really – over the last few years – wanting to build temples as close to people as possible – smaller, regional temples.”

Some updates on the construction include:

the “dirt work,” as Worthen called it, being finished;

The foundation being laid;

and the pods being added.

“In order to expedite the process of temple building and also kind of standardize it, they are bringing in pieces of the temple in pods,” Worthen said. “And there were 21 pods that were placed.”

Aerial pictures of the building show some of the pods: structures with walls that fit into the architecture like Lego bricks. The church’s Helena, Montana, location was the first to try out this new method. Other stakes and churches watched with curiosity, Worthen said, to see if it would work.

“So we’re watching them, like, oh, OK, it took them this long to get from the stage of placing the pods to where they are now, where they’re nearly complete,” she said. “It’s like a fun way to see how our timeline will progress.”

The pods also ease the burden for the church as it builds temples around the world as part of its missions programs.

To one side of the temple will be an auxiliary building, with a kitchen, locker rooms and bathrooms for members, especially those who are traveling from various places in the state.

The temple will first open to the public, Worthen noted. There will be a time to do media tours. And an apostle will come to dedicate the temple, at which point it will become a sacred place for only members of the church — those who have that temple recommend.

Post-open houses, the church can proceed with performing sacred ceremonies, and unless there is a big event – such as renovations, Worthen said – the temple will be closed to the public.