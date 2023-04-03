More Wyoming highways closed Monday night as a spring snowstorm continued to pound the state.

Interstate 25 closed from Casper to Glendo due to heavy snow and ice. As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, there was no estimated opening time.

Other routes into Casper were also closed by the storm, which began dropping snow early Monday and is expected to continue through Tuesday. U.S. Highway 20/26 was closed west of the city, as were the highways connecting Casper to Laramie and to Rawlins.

Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Rock Springs and Laramie. It also had no estimated opening time.

Travel may be difficult -- or in some cases, impossible -- for some time. The heaviest snows were forecast to fall overnight Monday and on Tuesday morning. Winds were also expected to increase, which could lead to blowing snow and limited visibility.

❄️7p Mon: Here are snow totals from recent central & southwest WY reports. A nearly stationary axis of snow early Monday through midday targeted a relatively narrow band from Rock Springs to Casper where snow is heaviest. More snow & wind tonight! #wywx pic.twitter.com/osLu3k0OFY — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) April 4, 2023

The late-season storm was powerful even by Wyoming standards. From midnight to 7 p.m. Monday, it dropped between 16 and 20 inches over Casper, the National Weather Service reported.

Central Wyoming bore the brunt of the storm, with widespread closures as people sought to get home before the conditions worsened.

For more on the storm, including information about closures, click here.

PHOTOS: Blizzard batters Casper