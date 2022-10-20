Most Natrona County schools fall short of state performance expectations

Despite modest progress, the majority of schools in the Natrona County School District failed to meet state performance standards during the 2021-2022 school year.

The standards come from the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act, which was passed by the State Legislature in 2011.

It’s modeled off of benchmarks set by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which in 2015 replaced the No Child Left Behind Act.

Last school year, about 25.9% of schools in the Natrona County School District met or exceeded those performance indicators, according to an Oct. 10 summary of the report. That’s up from roughly 22.2% in 2019.

The 2021-2022 school year marks the first time schools have been graded since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the summary said.

Elementary and middle schools are measured on student achievement, growth, equity and English language proficiency.

In addition to those four standards, traditional highs schools are measured on so-called “readiness” indicators — graduation rate, post-secondary readiness and the amount of grade nine credits earned.

Alternative high schools are also scored, but are held to a different set of guidelines: "growth, achievement, high school credential, college and career readiness, credits earned, school climate and engagement," according to the summary.

Twelve schools’ scores increased from 2018 to 2022, while 11 schools’ scores decreased over the same period of time. The district’s overall score increased for grades three through eight.

The school district aims to have all schools meet or exceed performance standards by 2024.

Schools that did not meet state expectations included:

Bar Nunn Elementary;

Centennial Middle School;

Cottonwood Elementary;

Crest Hill Elementary;

Journey Elementary;

Manor Heights Elementary;

Midwest 3-8 School;

Park Elementary;

Pineview Elementary;

Poison Spider Elementary;

Midwest High School; and

Natrona County High School.

Schools found to be partially meeting standards included:

Casper Classical Academy;

Dean Morgan Middle School;

Lincoln Elementary;

Paradise Valley Elementary;

Southridge Elementary;

Verda James Elementary;

Woods Learning Center; and

Roosevelt High School.

The schools that met state standards were:

CY Middle School;

Evansville Elementary;

Summit Elementary; and

Kelly Walsh High School.

Only Fort Caspar Elementary and Sagewood Elementary exceeded performance standards.

Red Creek Elementary's enrollment was too small to be included in the study. The school's performance is still under review, according to the report summary.