Motorcycle crash kills one in Casper

A person died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Casper, police confirmed Monday.

The person died at the scene of the wreck, which occurred at 18th and McKinley streets, police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd wrote in an email.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police received a report of the crash shortly after 2 a.m. Officers found one person near a wrecked motorcycle and began performing first aid.

The Casper Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash, according to Ladd. Officers are also investigating whether any other vehicles were involved.

Police found a helmet at the scene of the crash. However, they haven't confirmed yet whether the rider was wearing it at the time of the wreck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0