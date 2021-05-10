 Skip to main content
Motorcycle crash kills one in Casper
breaking top story

Motorcycle crash kills one in Casper

  • Updated
Police lights

A person died early Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Casper, police confirmed Monday.

The person died at the scene of the wreck, which occurred at 18th and McKinley streets, police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd wrote in an email.

Police received a report of the crash shortly after 2 a.m. Officers found one person near a wrecked motorcycle and began performing first aid. 

The Casper Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash, according to Ladd. Officers are also investigating whether any other vehicles were involved.

Police found a helmet at the scene of the crash. However, they haven't confirmed yet whether the rider was wearing it at the time of the wreck.

