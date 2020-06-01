Motorcycle trip looks to help small businesses in Wyoming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An annual border-to-border motorcycle trip has expanded its mission this year, looking to help small businesses along the route from Wyoming's first national monument, Devils Tower, to the first national park, Yellowstone.

"Go Fast Don't Die" will take its fourth annual Devilstone Run on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 to 6. The adventure begins with registration at Devils Tower Trading Post outside Hulett that Friday morning and ends on Sunday in Jackson Hole.

Registration fee is $100 per rider, with all proceeds from the ticket sales this year going to small businesses in towns the ride passes through who are struggling after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The ride is organized by Rhett Raha of Sheridan and Los Angeles, who is working with chambers of commerce along the route to see which businesses could benefit from a little economic boost.

"As we traveled long hours and hard miles to arrive at other runs, we asked ourselves, 'Why not Wild West WY?'" Raha said.

Day 1 of the three-day adventure includes Devils Tower, Gillette and Sheridan. Day 2 is Sheridan, Shell and Cody. Day 3 is Cody, Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole.