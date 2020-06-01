Motorcycle trip looks to help small businesses in Wyoming

An annual border-to-border motorcycle trip has expanded its mission this year, looking to help small businesses along the route from Wyoming's first national monument, Devils Tower, to the first national park, Yellowstone.
"Go Fast Don't Die" will take its fourth annual Devilstone Run on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4 to 6. The adventure begins with registration at Devils Tower Trading Post outside Hulett that Friday morning and ends on Sunday in Jackson Hole.
Registration fee is $100 per rider, with all proceeds from the ticket sales this year going to small businesses in towns the ride passes through who are struggling after the COVID-19 shutdown.
The ride is organized by Rhett Raha of Sheridan and Los Angeles, who is working with chambers of commerce along the route to see which businesses could benefit from a little economic boost.
"As we traveled long hours and hard miles to arrive at other runs, we asked ourselves, 'Why not Wild West WY?'" Raha said.
Day 1 of the three-day adventure includes Devils Tower, Gillette and Sheridan. Day 2 is Sheridan, Shell and Cody. Day 3 is Cody, Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole.
The $100 registration fee includes free camping Friday in Sheridan and Saturday in Cody, one free beer at each official Devilstone stop, one limited edition GFDD Devilstone Run T-shirt and 25 percent off one order from the GFDD online store, one free raffle entry per night, one goodie bag, and giveaways and hotel discounts along the way.
"This year, it's not just motorcycles, it's an open invitation to anyone with a sweet ride," Raha said. "Two wheels or 18, whatever you've got."
Raha and his crew are also seeking local sponsors and vendors to help host the After Hours events in Sheridan, Cody and Jackson during the ride.
Interested folks can register for the event at devilstonerun.com.
Those wanting to help with sponsorship can email hello@gofastdontdie.com.
