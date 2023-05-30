A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in Casper over Memorial Day weekend after his Harley Davidson crashed into a large boulder on the side of a road, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.
Trenton Houck, of Colorado, was driving his motorcycle on Yellowstone Highway late Saturday night, the statement said.
Houck was driving at a high rate of speed just east of Poplar Street when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve in the road, the statement said.
The Harley Davidson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a large boulder, which caused Houck to be thrown from the motorcycle, the statement said.
He was not wearing a helmet, the statement said.
The highway patrol says it is investigating speed and driver inattention as possible causes, the statement said. The roads were dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.
Houck was the 52nd person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, Wyoming had recorded 36 road deaths.
The most dangerous states for car accidents
Worst states for car crashes
According to figures from the U.S. government, 35,092 people died in car-related accidents in the U.S. in 2015 — a 7.2 percent increase in traffic deaths from 2014.
Why the recent uptick in traffic fatalities? The National Safety Council suggests that declining gas prices have resulted in people driving longer distances. The organization also notes that today's drivers are more distracted than ever, and are more likely to use social media behind the wheel.
Regardless, while driving fatalities have increased nationwide, some states are more dangerous than others. Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, data analysts used the total number of car-related fatalities for each state from 2000 to 2015 to rank the deadliest states for car accidents. They then found the average number of fatalities each year per 100,000 people. States are ranked by the average fatalities per year, from least to most dangerous. In the event of a tie, states are listed in ascending order by the total number of fatalities.
Notably, the states that dominate the top of this list tend to be more rural, while states with big urban cores like New York, New Jersey and California rank toward the bottom. This is likely because rural residents face longer commutes and driving distances than their urban counterparts. Urban residents are also more likely to walk, bike or use public transportation.
*Note: Not all of the images in the story depict crashes from each state and the images do not specifically portray fatal car accidents.
#50. Massachusetts
#49. New York
#48. Rhode Island
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 6.94
Total Fatalities: 1,176
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 45.83%
#47. New Jersey
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 7.58
Total Fatalities: 10,546
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 30.21%
#46. Connecticut
#45. Washington
#44. Illinois
#43. Hawaii
#42. Minnesota
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 9.46
Total Fatalities: 7,842
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 35.32%
#41. New Hampshire
#40. California
#39. Maryland
#38. Ohio
#37. Michigan
#36. Utah
#35. Virginia
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 11.04
Total Fatalities: 13,636
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 35.93%
#34. Alaska
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 11.18
Total Fatalities: 1,214
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 38.30%
#33. Oregon
#32. Pennsylvania
#31. Vermont
#30. Colorado
#29. Wisconsin
#28. Maine
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 12.94
Total Fatalities: 2,725
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 34.57%
#27. Indiana
#26. Iowa
#25. Nevada
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 13.18
Total Fatalities: 5,224
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 36.03%
#24. Nebraska
#23. Delaware
#22. Texas
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 14.67
Total Fatalities: 55,899
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 31.97%
#21. Kansas
#20. Georgia
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 15.80
Total Fatalities: 23,234
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 25.86%
#19. Idaho
#18. North Carolina
#17. Florida
#16. Arizona
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 16.35
Total Fatalities: 15,613
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 32.27%
#15. Missouri
#14. North Dakota
#13. Tennessee
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 18.34
Total Fatalities: 17,960
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 29.25%
#12. Louisiana
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 18.89
Total Fatalities: 13,636
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 35.92%
#11. Kentucky
#10. Oklahoma
#9. South Dakota
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 19.59
Total Fatalities: 2,487
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 40.45%
#8. West Virginia
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 19.96
Total Fatalities: 5,846
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 36.79%
#7. New Mexico
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 20.59
Total Fatalities: 6,474
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 39.70%
#6. Alabama
#5. Arkansas
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 21.17
Total Fatalities: 9,587
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 31.61%
#4. South Carolina
#3. Montana
#2. Mississippi
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 26.42
Total Fatalities: 12,349
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 23.47%
#1. Wyoming
Average Fatalities in a Year (per 100,000): 28.62
Total Fatalities: 2,446
Percent of Fatalities Related to Alcohol: 38.35%