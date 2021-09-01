 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Casper crash
breaking top story

Motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Casper crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday afternoon in Casper, police confirmed Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred after 4 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of North McKinley Street and East F Street. 

According to a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department, medical crews transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital. They were pronounced dead there. 

The crash's cause is still under investigation. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

