Motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Casper crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Tuesday afternoon in Casper, police confirmed Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred after 4 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of North McKinley Street and East F Street.
According to a Facebook post from the Casper Police Department, medical crews transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital. They were pronounced dead there.
The crash's cause is still under investigation.
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
