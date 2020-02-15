90-mph gust recorded on Outer Drive in Casper on Friday

Wind speeds reached 90 mph on Outer Drive in Casper on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

That's as fast as the winds produced in a category 1 hurricane.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 90-mph gust was recorded on Friday afternoon, according to the weather service. High wind speeds were recorded around the state, prompting highway closures and making travel difficult.

The windy weather also resulted in significant blowing and drifting snow, according to the National Weather Service office in Riverton.

Other top wind speeds that occurred Friday around Wyoming included:

89 mph in Red Canyon;

77 mph at Muddy Gap;

71 at Fort Washakie;

69 mph at Hat Six Road on the eastern edge of Casper;

61 mph in Mills;

56 mph at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport;

55 mph at the Buffalo airport.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 3