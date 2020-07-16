Multiple fires burning in Wyoming; blaze closes southbound I-25 between Casper and Buffalo
Multiple fires burning in Wyoming; blaze closes southbound I-25 between Casper and Buffalo

Fire

A webcam show smoky conditions along Interstate 25 north of Casper due to a wildfire.

 Courtesy, Wyoming Department of Transportation

A wildfire forced the closure of Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo on Thursday.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced the closure on Thursday afternoon. The notice indicated that the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Casper to Buffalo, a distance of about 110 miles.

There was no estimated opening time. 

A second fire burning along the border between Washakie and Hot Springs counties had consumed more than 13,000 acres. The Neiber Fire was growing amid hot and dry conditions, according to the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming. 

That fire was 35 percent contained.

