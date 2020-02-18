Municipal court cases postponed following death of employee in "domestic homicide"

Casper municipal court cases have been postponed for the week, following the death of a municipal court employee over the weekend.

City Manager Carter Napier said the court’s offices will remain open, so if a resident needed a document from the court, for example, they would still be able to access the office. But all cases have been rescheduled for sometime after this week, he said.

The Casper Police Department announced Sunday it was investigating a “domestic homicide” after two adults, one man one female, were found dead Saturday on the 1600 block of East 27th Street.

The police department has yet to release additional information, but Napier confirmed one of the people found dead was a municipal court employee.

Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps told the Star-Tribune by phone Monday that the two deceased people were Deidra Rowe, 33, and Darren Rowe, 35. He said then that he did not yet know the manner or the cause of death for either of the Rowes.

Police have called a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday press conference to discuss the case.

Star-Tribune staff writer Shane Sanderson contributed to this report.

Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites

