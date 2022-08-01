National facial hair competition coming to Casper in November

On Nov. 20, Casper will welcome facial hair aficionados from around the country for the National Beard and Moustache Championships.

The event — taking place at the Ford Wyoming Center — is a collaboration between facial hair enthusiasts group Beard Team USA and Visit Casper, Natrona County’s Travel and Tourism Council.

It’s expected to draw 300 contestants who will compete across 47 categories, according to Visit Casper.

That includes categories for both natural and styled moustaches and beards.

Those are further split into sub-groups for facial hair of various styles: handlebars, Dalis, goatees and Garibaldis, to name a few.

The competition even has divisions for craft mustaches and beards (fake facial hair, in other words).

In the “creative” craft mustache and beard sub-categories, competitors are allowed make facial hair out of practically any material. It just has to be attached to their face, be recognizable as a beard or mustache and not be made of anything dangerous or illegal, the competition’s website says.

There’s also the “natural” craft facial hair contests. For those, competitors make fake beards and mustaches out of their head hair. The goal is to make it look as real as possible.

Depending on the category, competitors will be judged in part on neatness, symmetry and creativity of their designs, according to the contest’s website.

One contestant will be named the competition’s grand-prize winner.

It’s the first time the Beard and Moustache Championship has come to Wyoming. Previously, the contest has taken place in locations including Las Vegas, New Orleans, Nashville, Portland and Brooklyn.

To enter the National Beard and Moustache Championships, or to become a vendor or sponsor, visit nationalbeardchampionships.com.

The Ford Wyoming Center is hosting Casper’s annual Booze & Bacon Festival the same day. Visitors can sample locally made bacon dishes, and beer and liquor from Wyoming-based and national vendors.

Tickets to attend both events are available at fordwyomingcenter.com. They’re $20 to reserve in advance, $25 at the door and $75 for VIP access. (One ticket gets you into both the competition and the festival.)

A portion of the money raised from the events will go toward Joshua’s Storehouse, according to the Ford Wyoming Center’s website.