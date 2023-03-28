In an effort to grow its outdoor space and make room for more visitors, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is looking to purchase neighboring land from the city of Casper.

To help make that happen, the Bureau of Land Management, which helps run the center, is seeking money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a federal grant program that supports conservation and outdoor recreation.

The Casper City Council will convene Thursday to vote on a resolution that, if passed, would authorize Casper City Manager Carter Napier to sign a letter signaling the city’s interest in negotiating the sale.

That letter is a requirement of the grant; a way for the trails center to show the Land and Water Conservation Fund that the city of Casper might be on board. If the resolution passes and Napier signs the letter, a lot would still need to happen for the sale to actually go through, in other words.

“With the concurrence of the City, BLM would submit a proposal to compete for funding,” Tyson Finnicum, public affairs specialist for the agency’s High Plains District, said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “Funds would likely be allocated in 2024 or 2025 if awarded. And once allocated, negotiations would take place to determine what and how much land may be available for purchase.”

The trails-era western history museum currently occupies a 10-acre plot of land on the outskirts of Casper, right next to the Ford Wyoming Center. It’s run through a partnership between BLM and the National Historic Trails Foundation, a nonprofit.

The center’s 10 acres is quickly getting cramped. Visitation to the center grew by about 10,000 each year from 2020 to 2022, Finnicum said.

It’s too early to say how much property would change hands if the city and Trails Center move forward with the deal, but a map published on the city’s website indicates the center is interested in city land located land between Rotary Park, the Ford Wyoming Center and N. Poplar Street. Most of it isn’t developed.

Finnicum said the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center expects to apply for about $3 million in grant money if the letter of intent gets the city council’s blessing on Thursday. The application deadline for the grant is Friday, according to a memo to Napier from City Attorney Eric Nelson and City Clerk Fleur Tremel.

The center doesn’t yet have concrete plans for what it would do with the additional land. If the sale gets a green light, the trails center would seek feedback from the Casper community to help it figure out next steps, Finnicum said in the statement.

Recently, the BLM finished a landscape plan for its current outdoor areas, which include plans for an amphitheater and “interpretive footpaths.”

“The additional acreage could support similar enhancements as well as help preserve the scenic qualities surrounding the Center,” said Finnicum. “However, nothing is set in stone at this point.”

Councilor Gena Jensen, who represents Ward I, is executive director of the National Historic Trails Center Foundation. She said she’s not privy to the details of the grant application or proposed sale and won’t be voting on the resolution Thursday.