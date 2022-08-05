National Historic Trails Interpretive Center celebrates 20 years

On Aug. 9, 2002, the Pony Express rode into Casper carrying a message from the president.

"This new center will provide a unique opportunity for people from around the world to learn about the historic trails that converged in Casper and the lives of those who took part in the westward expansion of our country," George W. Bush wrote.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center — which opened that day — would be entrusted with preserving trails-era history and educating the public about it.

Twenty years later, it's still serving that mission.

The center will host a series of special events next week to celebrate its 20th birthday, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

As Bush's words implied, the Casper area played an important role in U.S. westward expansion.

Back in the 19th century, three pioneer highways passed through the region: the Oregon Trail, the Mormon Trail and the California Trail. The Pony Express had stations in the region, too. (Re-enactors with the National Pony Express Association still ride from Missouri to California every year — hence the former president's letter.)

The Trails Center features a handful of interactive exhibits teaching people about trails history and culture: from the daily struggles of pioneer life, to the U.S.'s devastating impact on indigenous nations, to the invention of the telegraph and the railroad.

It's about to add one new display, just in time for its 20th birthday. On Wednesday, the Trails Center will premiere a new documentary accompanying its exhibit on the Battle of Red Buttes, which opened earlier this summer.

The conflict, which took place in 1865 near present-day Casper, was part of the Cheyenne, Lakota and Arapaho Native Americans’ resistance against U.S. expansion and brutality.

The documentary and exhibit use records, live-action reenactments and interviews with historians to tell the story behind the battle. Some of the historians interviewed are relatives of Native Americans who fought in the battle.

The film will play periodically at the center all day, for the rest of the year. At a later time, it’ll also be available for free online, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management.

The same day the documentary premieres, the Trails Center will be giving covered wagon rides outside on the prairie.

On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum will host a meet-and-greet with Josh Kirk, a Wyoming homesteader and mountaineer featured on the History Channel's TV series, “Mountain Men”.

Saturday will feature the following special events:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guest John Rose will offer samples of food made with a Dutch oven, the kind of cookware pioneers used;

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Trails Center will host a performance by fiddler Erica Floam;

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wyoming’s state archaeologist, Spencer Pelton, will talk about artifacts discovered at the Powars II site in Platte County. The site was a hematite quarry used by Paleoindian peoples more than 12,000 years ago, according to the release.

Living history performers Jean Smart and the Merchant family will also be at the Trails Center all day Aug. 13 and 14. They'll be showing guests what it was like to live at a pioneer camp, according to the BLM's news release.

For the majority of the week — Tuesday through Aug. 13 — the Trails Center will have shaved ice from the Curly Wolf Den.

To help raise money for the museum, it'll also be selling bags of a special Trails Center coffee roast by Metro Coffee Company for $20. (Guests can stop by the center on Tuesday for free coffee and snacks, as well.)

For the month of August, it'll also have a tap handle at Gruner Brothers Brewing, along with a bucket there for anyone who wants to donate.

Conceived in the early '90s, it took about a decade of planning and fundraising before the Trails Center opened in August 2002. It cost some $11 million to build — including at least $40,000 in public donations, $1.5 million from Casper’s one-cent fund and $6.5 million in federal dollars, the Star-Tribune reported at the time.

The National Historic Trails Center was made possible through a unique partnership between The National Historic Trails Foundation — the center's governing nonprofit — and the BLM.

That partnership was set up by Congress while the museum was still being planned, said Gena Jensen, The National Historic Trails Foundation's executive director.

The BLM owns the land the center sits on, takes care of building and staffs it with their rangers. The foundation, on the other hand, is in charge of fundraising and maintaining the exhibits, Jensen said.

The Trails Center can offer free public admission thanks to a BLM grant it has to renew every couple of years.

Other costs are supported with donations from the public. Keeping the museum in good shape is more expensive than people realize, said Jensen — the exhibits use special electronics that periodically have to be updated and replaced.

Some 40,000 people visit every year. A lot of those are tourists. The Trails Center is often the first thing people see when they drive to Casper, Jensen said.

But she wishes the museum had a greater presence in the local community. Jensen meets a lot of people who say they haven't visited since elementary school. They're missing out, she said ⁠— the center regularly hosts new programming, including arts and culture demonstrations, academic talks and activities for kids.

"We need more local engagement, because that’s where a lot of our funding comes from,” she said.

The Trails Center, located at 1501 N. Poplar Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.