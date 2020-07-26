National photographic memorial at Casper College honors soldiers

Tell us about what you’ve done in that regard. Both the memorial and the opening ceremony are outdoors. We are practicing social distancing to put people more at ease. We are spacing out the actual towers as much as we possibly can. All of these panels are way farther than six feet apart, which gives those who want to look as much distance as they possibly need so they can observe the memorial in a safe manner.

With school not in session, how has your club organized all of this? We’ve done a lot of Zoom meetings and meetings where we have been social distancing. Luckily the weather has been great because we’ve had a lot of meetings outside. Any of these things takes a monumental effort to get it planned and organized and ready to go. Most of our veteran students are older and based in Casper. The majority have families and are basically coming back to utilize their GI benefits or get some sort of education after they get out of the military. I would say we have 25 active members. The amazing thing is the veterans club, everything that we do, none of it is funded by Casper College. All of it is by grant funding, donations — our students work their tails off to raise money to do these types of things. We’ve raised approximately just over $10,000 to bring this to the community and that doesn’t include in-kind donations.