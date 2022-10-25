Natrona Collective Health Trust appoints new CEO

The Banner Wyoming Medical Center’s nonprofit arm is welcoming new leadership.

Beth Worthen, executive director of the Natrona County Public Library Foundation, will on Nov. 1 take over as the new CEO of the Natrona Collective Health Trust.

Worthen will follow former CEO Meredith Benton, who resigned from the position to move to Tennessee.

Worthen previously served a policy analyst for former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal, assistant director of the Wyoming Healthcare Commission and as a coordinator for the Wyoming Community Foundation. She currently holds a seat on the Department of Family Services’ advisory board.

The Natrona Collective Health Trust’s mission is to support the mental health and well-being of young people in Natrona County.

It used to be the Wyoming Medical Center Foundation, but changed its name after the hospital was acquired by Banner Health in 2020.

Under Benton’s leadership, the Natrona Collective Health Trust has granted approximately $5 million to area nonprofits. It also helps nonprofits with grantwriting, and provides them with technical assistance and advocacy resources.

“Meredith built this foundation from the ground up in an astoundingly short period of time,” Jessica Oden, the nonprofit’s acting board chair, said in a statement. “Her efforts in directing our strategic planning process, designing programs to meet our community’s needs, and building a team of talented individuals to do the work were outstanding.”