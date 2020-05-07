Natrona, Converse nonprofits get WyCF grants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nonprofits in Natrona and Converse counties are among 30 statewide to receive grants from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, administered by the Wyoming Community Foundation. Donations from individuals throughout the state have made possible $123,321 in grants in four weeks.

Among the nonprofits receiving grants are Central Wyoming Hospice, Child Development Center of Natrona County, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, Restoration Church, Wyoming Food for Thought in Natrona County and the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas in Converse County.

“This fund allows us to mobilize resources across the state and respond quickly to acute needs on the horizon, as well as unforeseen challenges,” said Liz Becher, community development director for the City of Casper. She serves as a committee member for both the Wyoming Community Foundation's Casper Area local board and the COVID-19 Fund.

Becher noted that applications are currently reviewed on a weekly basis and those organizations working to support vulnerable populations in the community are given priority.

“We’re currently making grants up to $5,000, which we hope helps provide the additional support needed at this time,” Becher said.