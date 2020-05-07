Natrona, Converse nonprofits get WyCF grants

Nonprofits in Natrona and Converse counties are among 30 statewide to receive grants from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, administered by the Wyoming Community Foundation. Donations from individuals throughout the state have made possible $123,321 in grants in four weeks.
Among the nonprofits receiving grants are Central Wyoming Hospice, Child Development Center of Natrona County, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, Restoration Church, Wyoming Food for Thought in Natrona County and the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas in Converse County.
“This fund allows us to mobilize resources across the state and respond quickly to acute needs on the horizon, as well as unforeseen challenges,” said Liz Becher, community development director for the City of Casper. She serves as a committee member for both the Wyoming Community Foundation's Casper Area local board and the COVID-19 Fund.
Becher noted that applications are currently reviewed on a weekly basis and those organizations working to support vulnerable populations in the community are given priority.
“We’re currently making grants up to $5,000, which we hope helps provide the additional support needed at this time,” Becher said.
Becher reminded organizations who may not qualify for the special COVID-19 funds that the Wyoming Community Foundation also has a competitive grant application that is open until June 15.
“Any charitable organization working to improve our community is encouraged to apply to the competitive cycle,” she said.
In 2019, the Wyoming Community Foundation granted nearly $9.5 million to nonprofits and, so far this year, the Casper Area Local Board of WYCF has granted $169,400 to local organizations.
For more information about the Wyoming Community Foundation, the organizations it supports, or getting involved, visit www.WYCF.org or call (307) 721-8300.
