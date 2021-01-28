Natrona County agencies launch Backcountry SOS, an emergency text service

Still, Brian Olsen, wildlife supervisor of the Wyoming Fish and Game Department, insists that all hunters and anglers download the app.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you think back to winter storm Atlas in 2013, hunting season had just opened,” Olsen said. “We had hunters in the field, and many were caught off guard with that snowstorm. That storm left traveling in the backcountry nearly impossible in this part of the state. For those hunters that needed emergency help, the Backcountry SOS app would have provided search and rescue efforts to the exact location where the help was needed.”

Like many smartphone apps, Backcountry SOS requires that location services be turned on for it to function, but Olson said the app doesn’t track your movements unless you’re in the backcountry.

“This technology is a great tool,” Olson said. “It’s not a tracking program, so it’s not tracking your location all the time.”

Because Casperites supported funding toward a 911 texting system in 2020, the Public Safety Communication Center was able to implement Backcountry SOS without a hitch, according to Director Lori Jackson.