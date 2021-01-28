Natrona County agencies launch Backcountry SOS, an emergency text service

Finding cellphone service in the backcountry can be difficult, and in times of need can be the difference between life and death. Now, hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts can rejoice knowing that there’s help.
On Wednesday the Natrona County Emergency Management announced Backcountry SOS — created by the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation — an emergency text service that sends a precise location and altitude to 911 if an individual gets lost, trapped or suffers life-threatening injuries in the outdoors.
“Wyoming terrain and weather can be unforgiving,” Natrona County Undersheriff John Harlin said. “Being lost, stranded or injured in the backcountry is a true emergency, and time is critical.”
By focusing on text messages — which require less signal than a voice call — Backcountry SOS is able to function as more reliable tool in the outdoors. However, the app isn't perfect, according to Sgt. Bart Olson, who works as a search and rescue coordinator.
“You have to have some cell signal, so it’s not the end-all, be-all thing,” Olson said. “But a lot of times, your phone will have enough signal to send out a text message, but it won’t send out a voice call. If you’re in a complete dead zone then it is what it is.”
Still, Brian Olsen, wildlife supervisor of the Wyoming Fish and Game Department, insists that all hunters and anglers download the app.
“If you think back to winter storm Atlas in 2013, hunting season had just opened,” Olsen said. “We had hunters in the field, and many were caught off guard with that snowstorm. That storm left traveling in the backcountry nearly impossible in this part of the state. For those hunters that needed emergency help, the Backcountry SOS app would have provided search and rescue efforts to the exact location where the help was needed.”
Like many smartphone apps, Backcountry SOS requires that location services be turned on for it to function, but Olson said the app doesn’t track your movements unless you’re in the backcountry.
“This technology is a great tool,” Olson said. “It’s not a tracking program, so it’s not tracking your location all the time.”
Because Casperites supported funding toward a 911 texting system in 2020, the Public Safety Communication Center was able to implement Backcountry SOS without a hitch, according to Director Lori Jackson.
“When a text is received by our system from Backcountry SOS, our highly trained telecommunicators are able to quickly, within seconds, evaluate that information and contact and dispatch the necessary emergency services to that exact location,” Jackson said. “The telecommunicator can also stay in contact with the individual sending the text messages and communicate that information in real time to dozens of individual responders to ensure that an effective, comprehensive and safe response strategy is in place.”
Based on the emergency, the dispatch center will send help from Wyoming Medical Center, at least one fire unit and — depending on the location — the Natrona County Sheriff’s, according to Jackson.
“It is always our hope that these life-saving programs will not have to be utilized," Jackson said, "if they are, your team of telecommunications are trained and ready to coordinate an appropriate response.”