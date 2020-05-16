Natrona County announces three more confirmed cases of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department reported the county's 41st, 42nd and 43rd confirmed cases of the coronavirus Saturday afternoon.

After going three weeks without a confirmed case, Natrona County has had five newly confirmed cases in the last four days.

It is not known how any of the three new cases contracted the virus, according to the county Health Department, and community transmission is a possible cause, according to the department's announcement.

There are now 545 total cases in the state, as Sweetwater County also announced an additional case Saturday. The Wyoming Department of Health will provide its daily update later this afternoon.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department provided the following information on the three newest cases: Case No. 41 is a woman in her 40s, case No. 42 is a man in his 40s, and case No. 43 is a man in his 70s.

Seven people in the state have died after contracting the virus, including three Fremont County residents from the same family.

To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons, but the state and various counties have loosened these restrictions in recent weeks.