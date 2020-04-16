Natrona County announces three new coronavirus cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The number of coronavirus cases in Natrona County rose by three to 37 on Thursday. There are now 291 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 105 probable cases, though the Wyoming Department of Health has not yet provided its daily case update.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the state's 396 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. With two recorded fatalities, Wyoming still has the lowest number of coronavirus deaths of any state. South Dakota has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with six, according to the New York Times.

Wyoming's case count ranks as the smallest in the U.S. The state's per capita case ranking has fallen in recent weeks; Wyoming has more cases per 100,000 people than seven states, a number that was once as high as 20, according to the Times.