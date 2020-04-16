Natrona County announces three new coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Natrona County rose by three to 37 on Thursday. There are now 291 confirmed cases in Wyoming and 105 probable cases, though the Wyoming Department of Health has not yet provided its daily case update.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
However, the state's 396 combined cases are almost certainly an undercount, state and medical officials say, considering the limited amount of testing being done here. The state lab recently began accepting samples only from patients in six "priority categories," and in some counties, hundreds of residents have been asked to self-isolate as if they have the disease.
Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 21 of Wyoming's 23 counties. With two recorded fatalities, Wyoming still has the lowest number of coronavirus deaths of any state. South Dakota has the second fewest deaths related to the virus, with six, according to the New York Times.
Wyoming's case count ranks as the smallest in the U.S. The state's per capita case ranking has fallen in recent weeks; Wyoming has more cases per 100,000 people than seven states, a number that was once as high as 20, according to the Times.
Total cases in Wyoming by county
- Laramie: 64 confirmed (26 probable)
- Teton: 59 (28)
- Fremont: 42 (8)
- Natrona: 37 (10)
- Campbell: 13 (4)
- Sheridan:12 (4)
- Johnson: 11 (3)
- Sweetwater: 10 (4)
- Converse: 8 (6)
- Albany: 5
- Lincoln: 5 (4)
- Washakie: 5 (3)
- Carbon: 4
- Crook: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Goshen: 3 (1)
- Big Horn: 1 (1)
- Hot Springs: 1
- Niobrara: 1 (1)
- Park: 1
- Sublette: 1 (2)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Johnson: 1
- Laramie: 1
Rate of spread
This graph shows the rate at which confirmed and probable cases in Wyoming have been announced, as well as the number of patients who have fully recovered.
Keep in mind, however, that state and medical officials say the true number of COVID-19 cases is surely higher than the official numbers due to testing limitations.
Testing statistics
The Wyoming Department of Health has published the following data:
As of Thursday morning, there have been 6,329 tests performed for COVID-19 in Wyoming.
- Wyoming Public Health Labratory: 3,198
- CDC: 1
- Commercial labs: 3,130
National cases
There have been more than 606,000 cases nationally, with roughly 26,000 deaths, according to the New York Times' running count.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Follow the Wyoming Health Department's tips
- Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.
- Follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you think you may be sick.
- Follow current public health orders.
- Follow commonsense steps such as washing your hands often and well, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting.
- Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other healthcare facilities should closely follow guidelines for infection control and prevention.
- Older people and those with health conditions that mean they have a higher chance of getting seriously ill should avoid close-contact situations.
