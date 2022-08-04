Natrona County assessor candidates agree: process needs fixing

Natrona County’s assessor candidates agree on one thing — the way they determine property taxes needs to change.

This year’s race, one of the most closely watched in the county, is a rematch of 2018’s election. Assessor Matt Keating narrowly defeated then-interim assessor Tammy Saulsbury that year, and will be facing Saulsbury again in less than two weeks as he tries to maintain his position.

In the four years since being elected, Keating has taken heat from residents who complain of dramatic increases in taxes on their homes and say the assessor isn’t willing to adjust values.

Mike Corrigan eventually got fed up enough to organize a protest of the assessor’s office. He and others plan to meet at 5:30 on Sunday night at Washington Park.

“I’ve not talked to a single person who’s happy with what he’s doing,” Corrigan said.

The Aug. 16 Republican ballot will also include challenger Tim Haid, who owns a landscaping business and has advocated for switching the assessment model to a 10-year average — a change that would, like most other proposed solutions, require a constitutional amendment. There are no Democratic candidates for assessor.

All three candidates recently signed a petition that calls for a major change to the way assessors in Wyoming calculate property tax. The petition specifically advocates for switching to an “acquisition” model that would base taxes on a property’s purchase price. Now, property tax is determined based on recent sale prices of similar properties.

Making that change would need to be done on a statewide level — one county can’t calculate its property taxes using a different model from the rest of Wyoming.

Rozmaring Czaban, the Natrona County resident who started the petition, said she doesn’t expect to collect enough signatures to put the issue directly to a public vote (Wyoming’s threshold for ballot initiatives is one of the highest in the country). But she still plans to deliver the signatures she does collect to state lawmakers, Gov. Mark Gordon and the state Board of Equalization, which oversees property assessments.

“It’s not a Matt (Keating) problem,” Czaban said. “People always go for the tax man… I think people do see it as a larger problem.”

Czaban has gathered signatures at candidate forums and around the Casper area this summer, and has found that most candidates are interested in adding their name. As of Thursday, she estimated the petition had around 200 signatures.

“It’s more for accountability at this point,” she said. “So we can show and present something that says, this number of the population feels this way. It’s the words of the people.”

Local candidates who’ve signed the petition include Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco, Rep. Pat Sweeney and challenger Bill Allemand, Rep. Chuck Gray, Sen. Drew Perkins and nearly every candidate for county commission.

Commissioner Peter Nicolaysen, the board’s most recent addition, said he did not sign the petition because he was concerned its language was too broad. He’s personally felt the pain of property tax increases, Nicolaysen said, but isn’t convinced that changing to an acquisition model would solve the county’s problems.

The commission’s chair, Paul Bertoglio, did sign despite not agreeing with every word on the petition.

“I believe it’s important that we support the individuals, to get their voice down to Cheyenne en masse,” he said. “The deck is stacked against the taxpayer … we’re going to need legislation to fix this.”

Keating is optimistic there could be legislative changes coming to the assessment process. He’s testified to lawmakers several times about the need to give taxpayers some relief.

“This issue is serious enough, we have the ear of our legislature like we’ve never had before,” Keating said Thursday.

There are some potential problems with the acquisition model — for one, the state doesn’t have its own historic data on sale prices, so would have to rely on property owners to truthfully report their purchases. It would also result in much lower property tax revenue around the state. Haid, who signed the petition, said while he doesn’t support the acquisition model he does feel there needs to be statewide changes to the assessment process.

Property taxes have been on the rise across the state in recent years, but some Natrona County residents have reported rises of 30, 40 or 50% that can’t be explained purely by market increases.

That may be partly due to a work order imposed on the county’s assessor office in 2019, which warned that values in Natrona County were out of compliance with state standards.

Since then, Keating has been commended on his work to bring the county closer to compliance, which the state Board of Equalization called “herculean.” But that process also brings jumps in assessed values, in an attempt to correct undervaluations from decades past.