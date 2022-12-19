Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson to take over as Casper City Attorney

Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson has been selected by the Casper City Council as the next city attorney.

Nelson will be taking over for John Henley, who retired earlier this month.

He’s served as county attorney for the last five years, and also held the position in 2007 and 2008.

The county and the city collaborate on a lot of projects, so he's already acquainted with Casper elected officials and staff members, he said.

The jobs are also similar, too. The county attorney serves in an advisory role to county agencies and officials, not unlike how the city attorney advises the Casper City Council.

“There are some subtle differences, but really, there’s a lot of commonality,” he said.

Overall, he said, the county attorney has more administrative responsibilities. Nelson technically serves as the county’s development director, for example.

He points to the $200 million sale of the Wyoming Medical Center to Banner Health in 2020 as one the most memorable projects of his tenure.

"It's certainly the biggest thing that I've ever worked on," he said — both in terms of the price tag, and its impact on the Casper community.

Nelson also advised the Natrona County Health Department on its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We worked seven days a week for several months just to deal with the pandemic," he said. "And it wasn't fun, but man, we got through it."

And while the city attorney's duties may be more focused compared to the county attorney's, there's still plenty of variety. You never know what you'll be working on from week-to-week, Nelson said.

Some of the big projects on his radar include the implementation of Casper's new anti-discrimination ordinance, which was adopted earlier this month, and the Casper Police Department's relocation into the former Casper Business Center.

Nelson’s last day with the county is Jan. 20. He’ll officially start as city attorney on Jan. 23.