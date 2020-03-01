Natrona County authorities searching for witness to crash involving pedestrian
View Comments
editor's pick

Natrona County authorities searching for witness to crash involving pedestrian

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jerald Fallon

Jerald Fallon

 Natrona County Sheriff's Office

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man whom authorities believe witnessed a crash involving a pedestrian. 

The crash occurred on Saturday near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25, according to a sheriff's office announcement. The announcement did not offer details about the crash, nor the status of the pedestrian or the driver of the car. 

The witnesses was identified as 40-year-old Jerald Fallon. He is 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
New teen homeless shelter opens in Casper on Lifesteps Campus
Casper

New teen homeless shelter opens in Casper on Lifesteps Campus

  • Updated

The house is for 16- to 19-year-old students, but residents won’t be asked to leave upon high school graduation or their 19th birthday. They’ll get help transitioning to different housing and are able to stay in the house through their first semester of college.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News