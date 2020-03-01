Natrona County authorities searching for witness to crash involving pedestrian

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man whom authorities believe witnessed a crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash occurred on Saturday near the U.S. Highway 20/26 bypass and Interstate 25, according to a sheriff's office announcement. The announcement did not offer details about the crash, nor the status of the pedestrian or the driver of the car.
The witnesses was identified as 40-year-old Jerald Fallon. He is 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.