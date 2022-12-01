Natrona County Board of Commissioners to adopt changes to zoning laws

After about two years of discussion and deliberation, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners will soon adopt a new zoning resolution.

Zoning laws dictate how people can use land. The regulations are meant to strike a balance between property rights and public interest — there are rules governing everything from minimum lot sizes, to how tall the grass can be in wildfire-prone areas of the county.

The county's current zoning resolution was adopted in 2000, and last amended in 2017. In 2020, the board set out to update the roughly 260-page document.

The county contracted with Logan Simpson, an Arizona-based planning firm, to help draft its latest incarnation.

It also convened subcommittees to propose revisions to specific sections of the zoning resolution. There was a subcommittee focused solely on workshopping Casper Mountain's wildfire prevention rules, for instance.

The board isn't planning to introduce any sweeping changes to how to the rules work, commissioner Jim Milne said. A lot of the proposed revisions just involve reorganizing and consolidating the policies that were already on the books, and removing any inconsistencies or redundancies, he said.

If a part of the resolution referenced a state statute that no longer exists or was amended, for example, that would be reflected in the rewrite.

Another priority is making sure the document is consistent with the development plan the county put together in 2016.

That plan was adopted by the board to guide future development in Natrona County. In it, the county sets goals about certain development-related changes it wanted to make in the future, among other things. But it didn’t actually change any of the laws on the books.

While none of the revisions are earth-shattering, Milne said, there are plenty of smaller changes coming.

Most of them have to do with relaxing existing rules.

“In general, the reins have really been lightened up,” he said.

It would introduce revisions to a lot of the so-called “nonconformity” regulations, for example, Milne said.

Say you had 10 acres of ranching, agriculture or mineral land. That would be considered non-conforming, because those kinds of lots are supposed to be at least 30 acres, he said.

And while it hasn’t really been enforced, the county is technically allowed to deny building permits to non-conforming properties.

The current draft of the new zoning resolution would guarantee building permits to owners of non-conforming land, so long as they were following other kinds of regulations, Milne said.

It would also make conditional use permits for collector cars transferrable.

Right now, if you sell a collector car, the new owner would have to apply for a new conditional use permit for it. The new draft would change that so the conditional use permit stays with the car.

But that just scratches the surface of what the zoning resolution addresses, Milne said.

People have until Dec. 6 to submit public comments on the draft. To submit comments, visit the county’s website at natronacounty-wy.gov.

Commissioners were hoping to vote on the new document during the board's Dec. 6 meeting, but that may have to be pushed back so members have enough to fine-tune changes, Milne said.