Natrona County Breaking the Silence suicide prevention walk to be held Saturday at Crossroads Park

Natrona County residents wishing to honor a loved one lost to suicide can participate in the county’s 18th annual Breaking the Silence walk this Saturday.

The event, hosted by the county’s Suicide Prevention Task Force, begins at 3 p.m. at Crossroads Park. It is free to the public, and free barbecue will also be provided to the first 300 people who arrive. The walk will take place along the North Platte River, with local musicians performing along the route.

The event is sponsored by the Wyoming Behavioral Institute.

The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force provides a number of events and educational opportunities each year meant to disrupt the stigma around suicide, and to teach residents how to respond to friends and family members considering suicide.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The organization also teaches a free suicide intervention class each month at the county library.