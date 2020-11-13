Natrona County building fire ignited by sparks from a grinder

A fire that destroyed a rural Natrona County building and touched off several small grass fires was caused when sparks from a grinder ignited paper inside the structure, fire officials said.

Natrona County Fire Investigator Matt Gacke determined the fire was caused accidentally, according to a statement posted on the county fire district's Facebook page.

The people inside the building were able to get out safely, and no on was injured in the evacuation or in fighting the blaze, authorities said.

The fire ignited at about 12:20 p.m. in a cinder-block building along West Yellowstone Highway in an industrial part of the county just west of Mills. Heavy smoke poured from the structure, creating a large plume over the area.

People on scene told fire crews the building was full of tires, propane tanks, ammo, oils and grease, according to the fire agency's statement.

Crews used a large diameter fire hose in what's called a "blitz-line attack."

As they worked, a 500-pound propane tank outside the building began to vent, spurring the fire, which eventually ignited a camper and several cars outside the shop, the statement said. Windy conditions resulted in several small grass fires.