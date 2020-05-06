Natrona County campgrounds to reopen Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Natrona County campgrounds, including those at Alcova Reservoir, will reopen to the public on Friday.

The county announced the opening Wednesday. Certain conditions will be in place including limiting campsites to 10 or fewer people. All visitors are expected to insure proper social distancing, the county said in its announcement.

"We recognize that physical distancing may take a toll on our mental health, especially during high-stress and anxiety-producing global public health emergencies," the National Parks and Recreation Association said in a statement. "We also know that parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space as well as opportunities for physical activity which studies demonstrate reduces stress and improves mental health."

The bathhouse at the Alcova trailer area will remain closed for the time. However, other restroom areas will open.

With the exception of the Full Hookup RV site at Alcova, all other camping areas are first come-first serve, the county said.

Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that camping at state parks would be allowed again starting May 15. In the case of state parks, campsites must be reserved in advanced. And they're only available to Wyoming residents.

Campsites at state parks will also be limited to ensure social distancing.