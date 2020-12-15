Natrona County Commission seeks exemption from limits on bar hours, gathering sizes

The Natrona County Commission moved Tuesday to request an exemption for the county from the most recent set of public health orders concerning hours of operation for bars and restaurants and limits on gathering sizes.
Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist announced a statewide mask mandate, along with a requirement that bars close to in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The orders also limit gatherings to 10 people in many instances.
Commissioners voiced their concern for bars and restaurants, as well as movie theaters, gyms and other indoor facilities affected by the new limits on hours and gathering sizes. The proposed variance would not affect the statewide mask order.
“I don’t see this as a political statement,” Commissioner Jim Milne said. “I see it as us supporting our local businesses. These people need relief to keep operating, to survive, to succeed. Not just for them, but for our community.”
The commission can't unilaterally change the orders. But it can ask local health officials to seek a variance from the state.
Commissioners cited declining case counts in the county and the widespread use of face coverings even before last week’s restrictions and mask mandate were announced. As of the end of the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night, Natrona County has the second-highest number of active cases in the state, with 276 confirmed. Natrona is third after Laramie and Sweetwater counties in confirmed cases from the last 10 days.
Support Local Journalism
The county leads the state in COVID-19 deaths with 63.
The resolution points to higher rates of unemployment, business closures, suicide, poverty, domestic abuse, and substance abuse as evidence of an overall decreased quality of life under the past shutdown and continuing restrictions.
Vice Chairman Paul Bertoglio said a continued lack of communication has led to local governing bodies feeling blindsided by decisions that directly affect their residents.
“We in Natrona County can chart our own path and make our own decisions,” Bertoglio said. “This resolution may fall on deaf ears, but it’s an appropriate time to say we are paying attention, and maybe next time we’ll have some input with elected officials.”
Commissioner Brook Kaufman added that if there had been collaboration on these orders in the first place, no variance would be needed now.
“We keep requesting, we have been since March, communication,” said Kaufman. “Since we’re not getting that, we’re going for a resolution.”
The public health order allows counties to petition for variance with approval from both county and state health officers. This provision relies on the judgement of health officers to grant variances. Many Wyoming counties including Natrona County have successfully passed variances to earlier orders dealing with dining and group size.
Chairman Rob Hendry clarified after a question from the public that the proposed variance would override the newest set of limitations altogether, not modify them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!