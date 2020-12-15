Natrona County Commission seeks exemption from limits on bar hours, gathering sizes

The Natrona County Commission moved Tuesday to request an exemption for the county from the most recent set of public health orders concerning hours of operation for bars and restaurants and limits on gathering sizes.

Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist announced a statewide mask mandate, along with a requirement that bars close to in-person service from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The orders also limit gatherings to 10 people in many instances.

Commissioners voiced their concern for bars and restaurants, as well as movie theaters, gyms and other indoor facilities affected by the new limits on hours and gathering sizes. The proposed variance would not affect the statewide mask order.

“I don’t see this as a political statement,” Commissioner Jim Milne said. “I see it as us supporting our local businesses. These people need relief to keep operating, to survive, to succeed. Not just for them, but for our community.”

The commission can't unilaterally change the orders. But it can ask local health officials to seek a variance from the state.