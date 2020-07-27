Natrona County Commission to hold second public forum on Wyoming Medical Center deal Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The second and final public forum on the pending deal to sell Wyoming Medical Center to hospital system giant Banner Health will be held Tuesday evening at the county courthouse.

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 200 N. Center St.

The deal, worth $200 million between payments and absorption of debt, was announced earlier this year after a yearlong, public search by WMC for a partner. The deal has not been finalized; WMC's land and physical assets are owned by the county, and selling them requires a vote by the Natrona County Commission. A second vote also is needed by the hospital's independent governing board.

If approved — and there has yet to be an announced timeline for when that could happen — the agreement would see the county receive $120 million from Banner. Roughly $37 million would go the hospital's reinforced foundation, while Banner would assume $50 million in debt. WMC would retain its name but would eventually incorporate the Banner identity into its branding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.