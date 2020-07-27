You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Natrona County Commission to hold second public forum on Wyoming Medical Center deal Tuesday
View Comments
top story

Natrona County Commission to hold second public forum on Wyoming Medical Center deal Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
WMC

Patients are dropped off outside Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on July 7.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The second and final public forum on the pending deal to sell Wyoming Medical Center to hospital system giant Banner Health will be held Tuesday evening at the county courthouse. 

The forum will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 200 N. Center St.

The deal, worth $200 million between payments and absorption of debt, was announced earlier this year after a yearlong, public search by WMC for a partner. The deal has not been finalized; WMC's land and physical assets are owned by the county, and selling them requires a vote by the Natrona County Commission. A second vote also is needed by the hospital's independent governing board.

If approved — and there has yet to be an announced timeline for when that could happen — the agreement would see the county receive $120 million from Banner. Roughly $37 million would go the hospital's reinforced foundation, while Banner would assume $50 million in debt. WMC would retain its name but would eventually incorporate the Banner identity into its branding.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Public weighs in on Wyoming Medical Center's future
Wyoming News

Public weighs in on Wyoming Medical Center's future

  • Updated

Fewer than 10 residents spoke during the public feedback portion of the meeting, but those who did had mixed feelings on the hospital’s future. None were expressly against the proposal, though several hoped for clarification on the details.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News