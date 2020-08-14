Natrona County Commissioner candidates greatly differ in campaign spending, expenditure reports show

Mills Fire Chief Dave North and retired insurance broker Worth Christie fell in the middle of the pack regarding spending. North raised just over $5,000, putting in $4,500 of his own money, the most of any candidate. He spent about $4,300.

Christie didn’t technically raise any funds, but reported just over $3,000 of in-kind services to his campaign, provided by himself and his wife.

Businessman Jerry Cook, who operates Cook’s Construction, had the most bare-bones campaign, spending just over $1,000 on “signage” and “sign materials.”

Kaufman and Hall, conversely, took a more aggressive approach to the campaign, spending on a greater web presence and more robust advertising measures.

It’s as yet unclear which of the clearly different approaches to earning residents’ votes will come out on top.

Campaigning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been different, several candidates have said. There are fewer public events, and door-to-door campaigning is a more tenuous proposition.