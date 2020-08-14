Natrona County Commissioner candidates greatly differ in campaign spending, expenditure reports show

In campaign contribution reports are any indication, candidates for Natrona County Commissioner took markedly different approaches to winning residents’ votes this primary election.
The documents, required of all candidates for public office, are meant to detail contributions and spending related to the campaign, such as who donated, how much and what the money was ultimately spent on.
Reports for five of the six candidates vying to be a Natrona County commissioner show a wide gulf in fundraising and spending between hopefuls. Kevin Christopherson had not filed his report by the statutory deadline, according to the Natrona County Elections Office.
The race’s two female candidates were the top money-raisers and the top spenders. VickeryFales Hall, a Casperite and part of the Wyoming Community Foundation’s leadership, raised more than $13,000, all of which came from donors.
Brook Kaufman, a sitting commissioner and CEO of Visit Casper, raised almost $18,000, putting in about $4,000 herself. Both Hall and Kaufman spent nearly as much as they raised, with Kaufman spending almost $16,000 and Hall spending about $12,500.
The pair were also the only candidates to exceed more than four campaign contributors. Hall had 31 individual contributors, not counting anonymous or PAC donations, which she also received. Kaufman had 47 individual contributors, including current Commission Chair Rob Hendry.
Mills Fire Chief Dave North and retired insurance broker Worth Christie fell in the middle of the pack regarding spending. North raised just over $5,000, putting in $4,500 of his own money, the most of any candidate. He spent about $4,300.
Christie didn’t technically raise any funds, but reported just over $3,000 of in-kind services to his campaign, provided by himself and his wife.
Businessman Jerry Cook, who operates Cook’s Construction, had the most bare-bones campaign, spending just over $1,000 on “signage” and “sign materials.”
Kaufman and Hall, conversely, took a more aggressive approach to the campaign, spending on a greater web presence and more robust advertising measures.
It’s as yet unclear which of the clearly different approaches to earning residents’ votes will come out on top.
Campaigning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been different, several candidates have said. There are fewer public events, and door-to-door campaigning is a more tenuous proposition.
At the few public events at which all candidates have been present, the race has seemed to come down to financial security and taxpayer’s rights. Candidates haven’t been markedly split on their goals for the county, though some diverge on their strategies for accomplishing them.
Christopherson, for example, has advocated a robust rainy day fund for the county. Kaufman, on the other hand, has agreed with the need for savings but has said some up-front investment—in deferred maintenance projects and the like, would be beneficial to the county.
Still, the disagreements have mostly been granular, and in interviews and forum appearances, candidates have seemed to focus more on their backgrounds and areas of expertise than on specific policy goals.
Because all the candidates are Republicans, and two seats are currently vulnerable on the board, the primary will decide the next two county commissioners.
The primary election is this Tuesday. Absentee ballots can be returned to the county clerk’s office as late as 7 p.m. election day. Voters will also be able to register at the polls.
Follow local government reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @morganhwrites
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!