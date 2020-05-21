Natrona County confirms 17 cases of coronavirus in nine days

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Natrona County, bringing the total here to 55 since the start of the pandemic.

There have now been 17 new cases of coronavirus in Natrona County in nine days, according to numbers released by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

The latest cases, according to the health department, include:

A man in his 70s whose exposure is unknown with the possibility of community transmission; and

a woman in her 30s whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with person who previously tested positive.

The rise in cases prompted Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, to call a news conference earlier this week. At it, he said the influx "correlates really well" with people not taking seriously guidelines intended to slow the disease's spread, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

To date, Wyoming has recorded 598 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with nearly 200 additional probable cases, according to the health department.