Natrona County confirms 17 cases of coronavirus in nine days

Two more cases of coronavirus have been identified in Natrona County, bringing the total here to 55 since the start of the pandemic.
There have now been 17 new cases of coronavirus in Natrona County in nine days, according to numbers released by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.
The latest cases, according to the health department, include:
- A man in his 70s whose exposure is unknown with the possibility of community transmission; and
- a woman in her 30s whose exposure is believed to be related to contact with person who previously tested positive.
The rise in cases prompted Dr. Mark Dowell, the Natrona County health officer, to call a news conference earlier this week. At it, he said the influx "correlates really well" with people not taking seriously guidelines intended to slow the disease's spread, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
To date, Wyoming has recorded 598 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with nearly 200 additional probable cases, according to the health department.
Eleven residents have died after contracting COVID-19.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.
Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions. And on May 15, the state allowed an order limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less was allowed to expire in favor of one setting the limit at 25.
The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.