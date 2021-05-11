Natrona County could vote on an additional "sixth cent" sales tax this year

Natrona County residents may be able to vote on an additional “sixth cent” sales tax in a special election later this year, Casper City Council members indicated Tuesday night.
The tax would be in addition to the state’s 4% sales tax, or 4 cents on a dollar, and the county’s existing “1 cent” tax which funds things like public buses, police cars and library books.
If passed, it would be classified as a special purposes tax, meaning the money would go to specific projects and the tax would go away once those projects were completed.
In this case, one of the main projects that stands to benefit from the extra money would be reconstruction on Midwest Avenue downtown between Walnut Street and Poplar Street. A recent city survey showed that 62% of people who responded would support finishing that project with money from this additional tax.
The survey got 773 responses, well over its goal of 500, between mail-in and online participation. Ninety percent of respondents said they thought the existing 1 cent tax has been beneficial to the city.
The 1 cent tax is up for renewal, according to a city memo, in the November 2022 election. County Attorney Eric Nelson said Tuesday that passing a sixth cent tax before then would require a resolution passed before July 10, to give the requisite 110 days of notice before the state-mandated November 2 election date.
Council member Steve Cathey said Tuesday he was concerned about holding a special election outside the typical election season, fearing low turnout. In the last special election, which asked residents in 2015 whether they wanted to ban smoking in public buildings, around 6,200 people voted. Cathey said more people voted in just Ward III in the last election in November.
The 1 cent tax, which functions as a “fifth cent” on top of the state sales tax rate, has been passed continuously by county voters since it was first proposed in 1974. Revenue from the tax is distributed among Natrona County municipalities based on population.
In addition to repairs to Midwest Avenue, the money could go towards replacing about six miles of water lines along Salt Creek Highway near Midwest and Edgerton. Since the project would affect land and people outside of Casper but in Natrona County, all municipalities in the county would have to pass resolutions to send the issue to a county-wide vote, and the tax would be applied to the county.
The Casper City Council needs to coordinate efforts with Natrona County Commissioners and the surrounding towns before voting to set the election.
An estimate included in a city memo said Casper could stand to raise around $2.3 million for the Midwest Avenue project with the additional tax.