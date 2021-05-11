Natrona County could vote on an additional "sixth cent" sales tax this year

Council member Steve Cathey said Tuesday he was concerned about holding a special election outside the typical election season, fearing low turnout. In the last special election, which asked residents in 2015 whether they wanted to ban smoking in public buildings, around 6,200 people voted. Cathey said more people voted in just Ward III in the last election in November.

The 1 cent tax, which functions as a “fifth cent” on top of the state sales tax rate, has been passed continuously by county voters since it was first proposed in 1974. Revenue from the tax is distributed among Natrona County municipalities based on population.

In addition to repairs to Midwest Avenue, the money could go towards replacing about six miles of water lines along Salt Creek Highway near Midwest and Edgerton. Since the project would affect land and people outside of Casper but in Natrona County, all municipalities in the county would have to pass resolutions to send the issue to a county-wide vote, and the tax would be applied to the county.

The Casper City Council needs to coordinate efforts with Natrona County Commissioners and the surrounding towns before voting to set the election.

An estimate included in a city memo said Casper could stand to raise around $2.3 million for the Midwest Avenue project with the additional tax.

