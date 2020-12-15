Natrona County COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Wednesday

Wyoming Medical Center and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department will begin vaccinating health care workers and first responders for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The health department received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday, around 75% of which will go to front-line staffers at Wyoming Medical Center. Those responsible for COVID-19 treatment or testing are included in that category. A spokesperson for the state's biggest hospital said it would begin vaccinating employees Wednesday morning.
The remaining 25% of the doses, around 240 vaccines, will be distributed by the health department starting Wednesday to EMS personnel, fire fighters, employees at long-term care facilities and assisted living staffers.
Federal and state health officials determined the at-risk priority groups who will receive the newly approved vaccine first — dubbed "Phase 1A" of the rollout. The first Wyoming residents began receiving vaccines on Tuesday in Cheyenne.
“This is the moment everyone in the world has been waiting for since March. This is historic,” health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said in a statement. “Scientists, health care experts, private industry and governments have been working together for months to make sure that a vaccine would be safe and effective. Here at the Health Department, we’ve been closely following CDC and state guidelines as well as coordinating with all of our local partners to make sure that we could administer this vaccine safely and efficiently. Together, we’re all making it happen. We couldn’t be prouder to offer the dedicated frontline workers who have been risking their own health for months now the first round of vaccines.”
The vaccine is expected to be available to a broader swath of the community in late winter or early spring.
“Safety, efficiency and transparency are our top priorities. We’ve participated in Pfizer and Wyoming Department of Health trainings and information sessions, and we’re closely following national and state guidelines,” Bloom said. “This is the how we’ll get back to life pre-pandemic, and it’s thrilling that it’s becoming a reality.”
This story will be updated.
