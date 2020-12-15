Natrona County COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Wednesday

The health department received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday, around 75% of which will go to front-line staffers at Wyoming Medical Center. Those responsible for COVID-19 treatment or testing are included in that category. A spokesperson for the state's biggest hospital said it would begin vaccinating employees Wednesday morning.

“This is the moment everyone in the world has been waiting for since March. This is historic,” health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said in a statement. “Scientists, health care experts, private industry and governments have been working together for months to make sure that a vaccine would be safe and effective. Here at the Health Department, we’ve been closely following CDC and state guidelines as well as coordinating with all of our local partners to make sure that we could administer this vaccine safely and efficiently. Together, we’re all making it happen. We couldn’t be prouder to offer the dedicated frontline workers who have been risking their own health for months now the first round of vaccines.”