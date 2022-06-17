Natrona County GOP mulls calling for state party chairman's resignation

The Natrona County GOP is set to decide next week whether to call for the resignation of Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne following multiple controversial revelations about him.

Members of the Natrona County Republican Party have drafted a resolution that requests Eathorne's "immediate resignation." It will be discussed Tuesday night.

The draft asserts that "Frank Eathorne has consistently failed to represent the values of the vast majority of Wyomingites and during his tenure has divided the Party and failed in his duty to support all elected Republicans."

The resolution cites a number of reasons for why he should step down, including court records that indicate Eathorne, as a police officer in Worland in 1994, barged into a coworker's home while drunk and armed and tried to convince her to have sex with him.

The resolution also calls out his presence on restricted grounds at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Eathorne had said immediately following Jan. 6 that he made a "brief stop in the vicinity" of the Capitol property, but photos published last month showed he got much closer to the building.

"Whereas Frank Eathorne has repeatedly lied to the people of Wyoming as well as members of this Central Committee," the draft reads. "When asked about his involvement in the January 6th, 2021 insurrection, he repeatedly said that he went to the rally, walked down the street and retired to his hotel before any violence or destruction of property started. Not only was he a member of the “mob”, he has done nothing to condemn the insurrection – an attempt to overthrow the election."

The resolution also notes that Eathorne is a member of the Oath Keepers and once accepted $100,000 in agricultural subsidies. It will be introduced at the county party's central committee meeting Tuesday evening. It needs a majority to pass.

Natrona County GOP state committeeman Dr. Joe McGinley and Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper, are behind the resolution. A resolution can be written by any member of the central committee and does not need to be voted on to be introduced.

"If you take on the responsibility of leading an organization, you take on a higher standard," McGinley said. "It's embarrassing to the Republican Party and its embarrassing for the state. We don't want to just let this slide under the rug."

Neither MacGuire nor Eathorne immediately responded to request for comment.

Natrona County Republicans have regularly clashed with the state party over the past several years and sued the state GOP over bylaws that were adopted requiring each county party to pay dues to the state party. A judge recently threw out Natrona's suit, but the county party plans to appeal, McGinley said.

This story will be updated.

