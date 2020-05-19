Natrona County health officer links increase in COVID-19 cases with people not taking precautions seriously

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There have been 13 new coronavirus cases in Natrona County since Wednesday, county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said Tuesday morning, emphasizing that the community needs to take more seriously the recommendations put in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

That number includes two new cases; 11 had been previously announced since Wednesday. Prior to that, the county had gone three weeks without a case.

"This increase in cases correlates really well with people not following (the county's safety) recommendations as well as they could," Dowell said at an in-person news conference Tuesday morning.

"We have no doubt that there is community spread, which was the concern all along," he added.

The health officer emphasized that the increase was not a result of a mere increase in testing; he said the county has been doing more testing because of contract tracing and because more people have exhibited symptoms that warrant testing.

Dowell said that the Casper-Natrona County Health Department was not considering implementing any new restrictions on top of those currently required by the Wyoming Department of Health.