Natrona County health officer links increase in COVID-19 cases with people not taking precautions seriously

There have been 13 new coronavirus cases in Natrona County since Wednesday, county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said Tuesday morning, emphasizing that the community needs to take more seriously the recommendations put in place to try to prevent the spread of the virus.
That number includes two new cases; 11 had been previously announced since Wednesday. Prior to that, the county had gone three weeks without a case.
"This increase in cases correlates really well with people not following (the county's safety) recommendations as well as they could," Dowell said at an in-person news conference Tuesday morning.
"We have no doubt that there is community spread, which was the concern all along," he added.
The health officer emphasized that the increase was not a result of a mere increase in testing; he said the county has been doing more testing because of contract tracing and because more people have exhibited symptoms that warrant testing.
Dowell said that the Casper-Natrona County Health Department was not considering implementing any new restrictions on top of those currently required by the Wyoming Department of Health.
"We're going to follow the lead of the governor," he said. "Things would have to be seriously exploding in the county and state to consider that."
There are now 51 confirmed cases in Natrona County.
"I've got to tell you, we can do a better job as a community," Dowell said, saying that he's been disappointed in the lack of face coverings and social distancing around town. "... It's as if people don't think it's real or don't think they should have to do it."
While expressing disappointment in the community's behavior, Dowell said he did not feel that things had reopened too quickly.
Dowell also said that the four Wyoming Medical Center employees who have tested positive over the last week are all nurses. The hospital, the largest in the state, had not previously disclosed their positions, only saying that they worked with patients.
He said there are no plans at this time to test conduct widespread testing of patients.
Dowell said he expected the virus's trajectory to continue going up and down here throughout the summer and expressed concern that a big spike could come when the seasons change.
