Natrona County health officials warn that low coronavirus numbers are 'not accurate'

April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health restricted its testing for coronavirus to potential patients who fell into one of six priority categories that put them at risk of suffering the worst effects of the disease. On April 23, the department expanded its testing to anyone with symptoms, and the number of confirmed cases statewide saw an immediate spike.

Even so, none of the 72 Wyoming cases confirmed in the six days since have come from Natrona County.

On Monday, the county also expanded its testing to anyone with symptoms, having received more than 2,000 new testing kits.

“We can safely assume probably it’s going to take a few days to get that information out to the whole community,” Bloom said. The county also announced the expansion Monday. “So, by no means, once we released it do you think that we released everyone with that message. But starting on Monday we were accepting more people for tests.”