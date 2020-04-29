Natrona County health officials warn that low coronavirus numbers are 'not accurate'

On the morning of April 16, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department announced the county had confirmed its 34th, 35th and 36th cases of COVID-19. At that time, the entire state had a total of 291 confirmed cases, meaning just under one in eight confirmed cases in Wyoming had come from Natrona County.
In the 13 days since, the county — the state’s second-most populous — has confirmed just three more cases. Meanwhile, Wyoming’s statewide total has increased at a far greater rate, thanks in part to a Fremont County spike revealed by aggressive testing measures. As of Wednesday, the seventh consecutive day in which Natrona County confirmed no new cases, fewer than one in 10 confirmed Wyoming cases come from the county.
But Hailey Bloom, spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, warns against reading too much into the drop-off.
“Right now, it appears as if our community does not have high numbers of confirmed illness,” she said Wednesday in a county news conference. “However, it’s still absolutely critical to know that without widespread testing, this number is simply not an accurate representation of the amount of COVID-19 in our community. This is why it’s so important that we increase the number of tests we are performing within our community and why we are so excited to finally have the ability to do so.”
April 2, the Wyoming Department of Health restricted its testing for coronavirus to potential patients who fell into one of six priority categories that put them at risk of suffering the worst effects of the disease. On April 23, the department expanded its testing to anyone with symptoms, and the number of confirmed cases statewide saw an immediate spike.
Even so, none of the 72 Wyoming cases confirmed in the six days since have come from Natrona County.
On Monday, the county also expanded its testing to anyone with symptoms, having received more than 2,000 new testing kits.
“We can safely assume probably it’s going to take a few days to get that information out to the whole community,” Bloom said. The county also announced the expansion Monday. “So, by no means, once we released it do you think that we released everyone with that message. But starting on Monday we were accepting more people for tests.”
Officials at the county’s news briefing Wednesday, its first in nearly two weeks, did not go into detail explaining why positive tests have plateaued here. However, Bloom said Wednesday afternoon she had requested more concrete information on the county’s drop-off. That information was not available before press time Wednesday.
One day before Natrona County’s confirmed case total rose to 36, Casper Mayor Steve Freel expressed concern about a party that had been held in town the previous weekend. One partygoer had direct ties to Casper’s Wyoming Behavioral Institute, then home to one of the state’s largest confirmed coronavirus clusters.
There has not been a corresponding outbreak of newly confirmed cases in the county, though Bloom said that could have been a product of testing restrictions.
“That’s something that our contact tracing individuals at the state and the local health department level were looking into,” she said. “We were limited on testing capacity at that time, so there is a great possibility that a lot of those people didn’t meet that criteria for testing and were instead told to self-isolate or self-quarantine.”
Natrona County has conducted 1,015 tests between Wyoming Medical Center and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, Bloom said. Of those, 926 were confirmed negative, 39 were confirmed positive and 50 results remain pending. Twenty-one of the county’s confirmed patients had fully recovered as of Wednesday morning.
