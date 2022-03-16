Natrona County hiring for new district court judge

Thanks to a measure passed by the Legislature, Natrona County is getting another district court judge.

The fourth judge is intended to alleviate the overwhelming caseload for the seventh district's three other judges, who have said the wait time for a trial may be up to two years thanks to the backlog.

Gov. Mark Gordon signed Senate File 26 into law on Tuesday, which authorizes new judges in districts serving Lincoln, Uinta, Sweetwater, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties as well as Natrona.

The positions should be filled by mid-July, according to a release from the court Wednesday. Each new judge plus three support staff apiece will cost nearly $1.2 million from the state's general fund, for a total of $3.35 million over the next two years.

Applications for the new post in Natrona County will be accepted through April 13, according to the release. Those interested can find an interest form on the state Supreme Court's website.

A nominating commission made up of Chief Justice Kate Fox, three lawyers and three non-lawyers will select three candidates for the position, and Gordon will appoint the judge from those.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.