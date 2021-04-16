Natrona County is one of most vaccine-hesitant communities in U.S. Local officials hope more direct outreach will help.

Nearly 800 people were vaccinated at Casper's Eastridge Mall vaccination clinic on April 7, its first day of operation. While close to half of the available appointments went unclaimed that day, it was still a big improvement
A spokesperson for the department, Hailey Bloom, said at the time that health officials expected the pace to pick up as word spread and as more people were inoculated without incident.
But so far, the department hasn't surpassed the record set on its opening day at the mall. Vaccinations have slowed so much that the county has asked the state to pause its shipment for next week, Department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said.
"We plan to evaluate this on a week-by-week basis and have them pause if we don't need any additional shipments that week," she said, adding it's difficult to predict future clinics because walk-in appointments have just been approved.
As of April 8th, the freshest data Bloom could provide, the department had 20,000 surplus shots.
To address the waning uptake, the county health department is launching a handful of efforts both to contact harder-to-reach populations and to gauge why residents are hesitant toward shots.
The county will continue its partnership with AdBay to launch a public survey aimed at determining why residents who have not been vaccinated are waiting.
But department staff are also trying to reach different populations directly. Vaccinations have been given on the CATC bus to accommodate people with mobility concerns, and doses have been taken to individual households to inoculate the homebound.
Shots are being given at the Wyoming Rescue Mission, the 12th Street Clinic, Wyoming Recovery and a handful of other community partners. Bloom said the department is currently coordinating with different religious leaders to reach immigrant populations as well.
"We really are trying to give the community options and meet them where they are as much as we can," she said.
Walk-in appointments are also now available.
The Wyoming Department of Health this month sent guidance to county health departments on how to message the vaccine and improve accessibility. The recommendations included local advertising, working with community partners, hosting walk-in and weekend clinics and working with local educational institutions. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has done all of that.
Only time will tell how much of an impact these strategies will have.
Natrona and 10 other Wyoming Counties are estimated to be the most vaccine-hesitant communities in the U.S., with a predicted 32% of residents unlikely to be inoculated, according to a statistical model developed by federal statisticians. For herd-immunity to work, at least 70% of a community needs to have that immunity -- either by infection or inoculation.
Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell expressed concern about the low numbers during a health board meeting Thursday.
"That's not something I would be proud of," he said of the federal estimates.
He also said he envisioned little to no mask wearing being necessary this fall. But without herd immunity, the risk of a fourth-wave could push back that ideal.
"If people blow off the vaccine now and cold weather comes again in the fall and winter we don’t know if there may be a relapse in some of this if not enough of the population is protected," Dowell previously told the Star-Tribune.
The vaccine hesitancy estimates rely on a U.S. Census Bureau survey assessing public attitude toward the vaccines over time. Wyoming overall ranked second-lowest to Mississippi for its proportion of residents likely to accept a shot. The top two reasons respondents said they were not likely to get a vaccine were concerns about safety and side-effects. Other top responses were distrust of government and a feeling the person did not need the shot.
As of Friday, Wyoming ranked in the bottom 10 states for percentage of the population receiving at least one vaccine, according to a tally kept by the New York Times. It was also in the bottom 10 for percentage of vaccine doses used.
