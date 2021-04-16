Natrona County is one of most vaccine-hesitant communities in U.S. Local officials hope more direct outreach will help.

Natrona and 10 other Wyoming Counties are estimated to be the most vaccine-hesitant communities in the U.S., with a predicted 32% of residents unlikely to be inoculated, according to a statistical model developed by federal statisticians. For herd-immunity to work, at least 70% of a community needs to have that immunity -- either by infection or inoculation.

Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell expressed concern about the low numbers during a health board meeting Thursday.

"That's not something I would be proud of," he said of the federal estimates.

He also said he envisioned little to no mask wearing being necessary this fall. But without herd immunity, the risk of a fourth-wave could push back that ideal.

"If people blow off the vaccine now and cold weather comes again in the fall and winter we don’t know if there may be a relapse in some of this if not enough of the population is protected," Dowell previously told the Star-Tribune.